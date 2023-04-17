The sports category has moved to a new website.

JKIA runway closed after aborted takeoff incident

Denis Mwangi

The JKIA runway was closed after a plane's engine encountered severe damage during take off

A photo of a plane of a runway
A photo of a plane of a runway

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) runway has been temporarily closed following an aborted takeoff by a cargo plane that developed technical issues on Monday, April 17.

According to a statement by the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), the closure of the runway was necessary to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew.

The incident involved a cargo plane from Singapore Airlines that aborted take off due to a bird strike that resulted in severe engine damage.

JKIA
JKIA JKIA Pulse Live Kenya
"All incoming and outgoing flights have been temporarily suspended, and our top priority is the safety of all passengers," the statement read.

The KAA assured the public that they are working closely with the relevant authorities to resolve the situation as quickly and safely as possible.

Passengers have been advised to contact their respective airlines for further information on the status of their flights.

READ: CS Murkomen strikes new deal with Chinese gov't on JKIA

The KAA has expressed regret over any inconvenience this may cause, and appreciated the public's patience and understanding during this time.

The incident caused a disruption in flight schedules, with many passengers stranded at the airport.

The KAA has not yet given a timeline for when the runway will be reopened.

JKIA
JKIA China tells Kenyans 4 more Chinese passenger planes will be landing at JKIA despite public uproar over risk of corona virus Pulse Live Kenya

However, they have assured the public that they are doing everything they can to resolve the issue and minimize the impact on passengers.

More to follow...

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

