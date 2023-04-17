The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) runway has been temporarily closed following an aborted takeoff by a cargo plane that developed technical issues on Monday, April 17.
JKIA runway closed after aborted takeoff incident
The JKIA runway was closed after a plane's engine encountered severe damage during take off
Recommended articles
According to a statement by the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), the closure of the runway was necessary to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew.
The incident involved a cargo plane from Singapore Airlines that aborted take off due to a bird strike that resulted in severe engine damage.
"All incoming and outgoing flights have been temporarily suspended, and our top priority is the safety of all passengers," the statement read.
The KAA assured the public that they are working closely with the relevant authorities to resolve the situation as quickly and safely as possible.
Passengers have been advised to contact their respective airlines for further information on the status of their flights.
The KAA has expressed regret over any inconvenience this may cause, and appreciated the public's patience and understanding during this time.
The incident caused a disruption in flight schedules, with many passengers stranded at the airport.
The KAA has not yet given a timeline for when the runway will be reopened.
However, they have assured the public that they are doing everything they can to resolve the issue and minimize the impact on passengers.
More to follow...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke