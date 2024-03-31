The sports category has moved to a new website.

Inside the final moments of JKUAT student who committed suicide in hostel

Charles Ouma

The first year student is reported to have died by suicide on Saturday, March 30

File image of the JKUAT main gate. A student at the institution is reported to have died by suicide on Saturday, March 30 2024
Police are investigating an incident in which a first-year student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) is reported to have committed suicide on Saturday, March 30.

Reports indicate that the deceased took his life after jumping from the fourth floor of a five-floor hostel building.

Well-wishers rushed to where the student who was pursuing a course in Computer Science fell in a bid to save his life.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
Hopeful that his scholarship application would be accepted, the deceased had applied for a visa as he awaited the outcome.

He was dejected after his application was rejected, a development which pushed him to the edge and which is suspected to have led him to contemplate suicide.

He reached out to his father who is reported to have visited him at the hostel to encourage and comfort him.

READ: First-year student found dead in suspected suicide after breakup

It is after his father left that the young man is reported to have jumped to his death.

Police were called in with the body moved to Thika Level 5 Hospital Mortuary for preservation.

An autopsy is set to be conducted on the body to establish the cause of death.

The deceased’s classmates revealed that the youngster had applied for a scholarship at a university in the United States.

Jomo Kenyatta University Student Association (JKUSA) Secretary General Timothy Gitonga revealed that the deceased passed away at 8 pm on Saturday with the family confirming the same.

"It is on a sad note I have to announce the death of one of our students let's pray for the family. It is a sad day for us," he stated.

Pregnant university student commits suicide

The incident comes barely a day after another first-year university student died by what is suspected to be suicide in Kericho.

The deceased who was aged 19 was nine months pregnant at the time of the incident.

She is reported to have broken up with her boyfriend prior to taking her own life.

"The student identified as Faith Charity Makhulu aged 19 years died after hanging herself using a manila rope suspended from the rooftop at the corridor of their residential house," reads part of a police a report filed on the incident filed at the Kericho Police Station.

Police line tape
Her lifeless body was found by her mother who woke up early to prepare meals for Easter festivities on Friday, March 29.

