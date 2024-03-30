The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
First-year student found dead in suspected suicide after breakup

Charles Ouma

The deceased was a first-year university student aged 19 and was pregnant at the time of the incident which came after breakup with boyfriend

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene

Police in Kericho are investigating the death of a 19-year-old university student who reportedly committed suicide after falling out with her boyfriend.

The deceased who was a first-year student was nine months pregnant at the time of the incident and used a manilla rope to hang herself inside her parent’s house.

"The student identified as Faith Charity Makhulu aged 19 years died after hanging herself using a manila rope suspended from the rooftop at the corridor of their residential house," reads part of a police a report filed on the incident filed at the Kericho Police Station.

Her lifeless body was found by her mother who woke up early to prepare meals for Easter festivities.

Breakup and pregnancy

She alerted other family members and neighbours of the disturbing scene with police called in to investigate the incident.

Police line tape
Police line tape Business Insider USA

Preliminary investigations indicate that the Faith had been distraught after her relationship encountered a rocky patch with the incident linked to the end of her relationship.

Police noted that investigations have been launched to establish the motive.

No suicide note was found at the scene with detectives working round the clock to piece her last moments alive.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on the body to reveal the cause of death.

The body was moved to Kericho Referral Hospital mortuary for preservation.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise in the country with stress, depression, mental illness, bereavement, broken relationships, frustrations with economic difficulties and loneliness identified among the leading causes.

World Health Organisation (WHO) indicate that suicide rates among men has been significantly higher compared to women in the country over the last two decades.

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you or a loved one be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-

· Befrienders Kenya suicide prevention hotline +254 722 178 177

· Niskize suicide prevention helpline 0900 620 800 or +254 718 227 440.

· Mindful Kenya Therapy on USSD code *702*30#

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

