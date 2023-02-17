Johnson Muthama resigns as UDA chairperson

Muthama resigned in order to appear befor the the Parliamentary Service Commission that will determine his suitability for the non-MP Commissioner post.

The PSC interviewed 8 individuals on December 30, 2022 and recommended him.

Muthama announced that he submitted his resignation to the party headquarters in order to be vetted by the Senate Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights.

Members of the public has been invited to provide submissions on Muthama's suitability for the role.

His nomination was received by Speaker Amason Kingi and sent to the committee which is headed by Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei.

“I have handed over my resignation to the party headquarters. What I am currently doing is proper handing over to the party secretariat," Muthama stated.

Muthama, who was heavily involved in the mobilisation of President William Ruto's votes in the Ukambani region, is among several politicians shortlisted for the non-MP Commissioner position.

Other shortlisted individuals include former Kisii Governor James Ongwae, former Matungu MP David Aoko Were, and Aruma John Ekale.

Former Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, Limuru MP Peter Mungai Mwathi, who is a key ally of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and former Aldai MP Cornelly Serem were also shortlisted.

The PSC is responsible for providing services and facilities necessary for the effective functioning of the Parliament and ensuring the welfare of its members and staff.

The PSC is comprised of eleven members, including the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Speaker of the Senate, and nine other members appointed by the President.

The Commission is headed by a Chairperson who is elected by the members of the Commission.

The functions of the PSC include:

Appointing and regulating the terms and conditions of service of Parliamentary Service staff. Managing the financial resources allocated to the Parliament. Providing the necessary facilities and services for the functioning of the Parliament. Ensuring the welfare of members and staff of the Parliament. Developing and implementing programs for the training and capacity building of the Members of Parliament. Developing and implementing programs for the public understanding of the work of Parliament.