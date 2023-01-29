ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Johnson Sakaja celebrates after achieving new milestone on TikTok

Charles Ouma

While celebrating the achievement that came within hours of joining the platform, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja also unveiled the only person he is currently following on TikTok

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is celebrating his first milestone on TikTok just hours after joining the platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The county boss who joined the platform on Saturday, January 28, 2023 could not hold back his excitement after netting 64000 followers in a matter of hours with the number increasing by the minute to more than 151000 by Sunday mid-day.

Making his debut on the platform, Sakaja announced that he is ready to interact with his fans and shared his official page.

"Hey guys, I'm finally on TikTok. This is my official page. Let me know what to do next," Sakaja said upon joining the platform.

Sakaja was impressed by the response after netting a significant number of followers and h=ending his day in a celebratory mood.

"Day one, 64,000 followers. I think I have enjoyed this. Asanteni sana. Finishing up the office work wacha niende home and relax," Sakaja stated.

The account only followed one person identified as Mbaka and fans were quick to put the governor to task seeking to know the only person he follows on TikTok.

"So I can see everyone is asking who is this one person I'm following. That is my social media manager. Ameniingiza kwa hii mtaa ya TikTok. So follow her as well," Sakaja explained.

The governor has a strong presence on social media with a following of at least 712K on Facebook.

On Twitter, Sakaja has 1.5 million followers with another 231K following him on Instagram.

President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are among politicians who command the largest following on social media.

Social media has emerged as a powerful tool that a number of politicians use to engage their followers and supporters and the public.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Raila names 5 leaders in line to succeed him upon retirement

Raila names 5 leaders in line to succeed him upon retirement

Johnson Sakaja celebrates after achieving new milestone on TikTok

Johnson Sakaja celebrates after achieving new milestone on TikTok

DCI takes action following Azimio's poll rigging claims and results

DCI takes action following Azimio's poll rigging claims and results

Bus with 42 passengers bursts into flames

Bus with 42 passengers bursts into flames

DP Gachagua confirms government will fulfill 3 requests made by Magoha’s family

DP Gachagua confirms government will fulfill 3 requests made by Magoha’s family

Truth on claims of Kalonzo dumping Raila and rejecting Azimio rallies

Truth on claims of Kalonzo dumping Raila and rejecting Azimio rallies

3 killed in grisly Saturday morning accident at notorious blackspot

3 killed in grisly Saturday morning accident at notorious blackspot

Graduate who went viral after 9 years of tarmacking with 2 degrees saved

Graduate who went viral after 9 years of tarmacking with 2 degrees saved

Tirus Maina's 39 years ends in 3-paragraph eulogy [Photo]

Tirus Maina's 39 years ends in 3-paragraph eulogy [Photo]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu during the release of the 2022 KCSE Examination results.

CS Machogu addresses Nyambaria High School's exemplary KCSE results

Tirus Maina was laid to rest on January 27, 2023

Tirus Maina's 39 years ends in 3-paragraph eulogy [Photo]

Education Principal secretary Belio Kipsang(The Standard)

PS Belio Kipsang makes changes to 2023 school timetable

Former Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha

How Magoha's son revived his father, tried to buy him more time