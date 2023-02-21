ADVERTISEMENT
Sakaja talks tough after culprits were caught red-handed stealing drugs [Video]

Fabian Simiyu

The culprits were busted with a van fully loaded with drugs from a medical facility in Nairobi

Governor Johnson Skaja

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has broken his silence following the arrest of three men who are alleged to have stolen medical drugs from a facility in Nairobi.

The county boss has since released a clip of the alleged men with a stern warning stating that the three culprits are going to serve as an example.

"After a tip-off yesterday, these thugs were caught this morning stealing a van full of drugs from one of our facilities.

Governor Johnson Sakaja Pulse Live Kenya

These ones will be an example to the others who have been stealing what’s meant for the people. As we implement our HMIS, we are strengthening vigilance," tweeted Sakaja.

In the video which has since gone viral, the van was full of sealed cartons and it is believed that the destination of the drugs was Murang'a County.

County governments are at the moment using Health Management Information Systems (HMIS) to track medicine shortages in counties.

One of the detectives who were present at the scene was calling out Sakaja's name as he pointed at the stashed cartons in the van.

"Sakaja look at this, your work is awesome but then there are people who want to derail you," he stated.

The scandal has come exactly seven days after Sakaja received medical equipment worth Sh244 million after the county settled its debt with Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

"Glad to receive and distribute essential medical supplies worth Ksh 244 million this afternoon after settling part of our historical debt with KEMSA.

"We have put in place adequate measures to ensure the integrity of our stocks and that they reach our patients," tweeted Sakaja on February 14, 2023.

Governor Johnson Sakaja inspects drugs on February 14, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

Sakaja has been keen to implement health reforms in Nairobi.

The Nairobi county boss cleared hospital bills for patients who were stuck in medical facilities in December 2022.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

