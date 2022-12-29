ADVERTISEMENT
Sakaja splashes Sh2.4 million to support Gikomba traders [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Sakaja also made a personal donation of Sh200,000 to the family of a man who died in the most recent fire at Gikomba

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja donates supplies worth Sh2.4 million to traders in Gikomba on December 29, 2022
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja paid a visit to traders in Gikomba on Thursday, December 29, just days after a fire broke out in the area.

Sakaja delivered support worth Sh2.4 million to the traders as he condoled with the family of Alfred Mugo Wahome who succumbed to injuries caused by the fire.

The county chief supported Mugo’s family with a personal donation of Sh200,000.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja donates supplies worth Sh2.4 million to traders in Gikomba on December 29, 2022
Updated them (Gikomba traders) on the progress we’ve made on the fire station whose construction will commence soon as well as on the processing of the public title deed for Gikomba which we’re expediting with the NLC. This will discourage opportunistic arsonists. Poleni sana; this will be a thing of the past,” he said in a post.

Gikomba market, located in the heart of Nairobi, is known for its vibrant atmosphere and bustling trade in used clothing and other secondhand goods.

However, the market has also gained notoriety for the frequent fires that have erupted there, causing significant damage and loss of life.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja donates supplies worth Sh2.4 million to traders in Gikomba on December 29, 2022
Over the years, there have been several major fires at Gikomba market, with the most recent one occurring on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

The Gikomba market fires have been a source of concern for both traders and the government. The market is a major source of livelihood for many people in the surrounding area, and the fires have had a devastating impact on their ability to earn a living.

In addition, the fires have caused significant damage to the market infrastructure, making it difficult for traders to rebuild and resume their businesses.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja donates supplies worth Sh2.4 million to traders in Gikomba on December 29, 2022
In 2018, the government launched a Sh500 million project to upgrade the market infrastructure and improve fire safety measures. The project included the construction of a new market complex, which was completed in 2020.

Despite these efforts, Gikomba market continues to be plagued by fires. In addition to inadequate infrastructure and fire safety measures, the market is also subject to overcrowding and poor sanitation, which increase the risk of fires.

Many traders also store their goods in makeshift structures, which are more prone to fires.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja donates supplies worth Sh2.4 million to traders in Gikomba on December 29, 2022
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja donates supplies worth Sh2.4 million to traders in Gikomba on December 29, 2022
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

