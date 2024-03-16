Gunmen attack journalist in Jacque Maribe job fiasco after Moses Kuria's contradiction

Muiruri was intercepted by three men at Makutano Junction at the Nairobi-Nyeri-Embu road intersection.

The vehicle allagedly used by the armed men had its number plates concealed with mud.

The three men who wore blue suits roughed him up, demanded his phone’s security PIN and seized the phone along with Sh2,000 in cash.

During the altercation, the journalist was left nursing injuries including a bruise on his left eye.

The incident which happened at 5:30am was reported at the Makutano Police Station under OB 05/15/3/2024 with police launching investigation.

The attack came just hours after Muiruri’s report on Jacque Maribe’s appointment was contradicted by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria.

Jacque Maribe during a past photoshoot Pulse Live Kenya

According to Muiruri, both Kuria and Maribe confirmed that she had been appointed Head of Communications in the Ministry of Public Service.

Jacque Maribe state job fiasco

In the wake of the reports, Dennis Itumbi is among those who celebrated, praising CS Kuria's gesture for giving the former journalist a chance to continue with her career.

"Congratulations, Jacque Maribe. May God bless you as you serve Asante Moses Kuria for standing with a generation, please keep doing good and stretching your hand," Itumbi stated.

The saga took a different turn after Public Service Commission denied interviewing or appointing Maribe, noting that any vacancy that arises shall be filled through a competitive recruitment process.

A past photo of CS Moses Kuria and Jacque Maribe Pulse Live Kenya

Moses Kuria on the other hand denied speaking to the Nation Media Group.

“Contrary to reports by the Nation, I have never been interviewed by the media house nor made any comment nor announcement about Jacque Maribe. I have challenged CEO Stephen Gitagama to provide evidence from one Mwangi Muiruri who wrote the article.