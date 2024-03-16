The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen attack journalist in Jacque Maribe job fiasco after Moses Kuria's contradiction

Charles Ouma

The three gunmen in blue suits used a vehicle that had its number plates concealed with mud

Police line tapeGetty Images
Police line tapeGetty Images

Nation Media Group journalist Muiruri Mwangi who reported on Jacque Maribe’s controversial appointment to state job was on Friday morning, March 15 attacked by armed gunmen.

Recommended articles

Muiruri was intercepted by three men at Makutano Junction at the Nairobi-Nyeri-Embu road intersection.

The vehicle allagedly used by the armed men had its number plates concealed with mud.

The three men who wore blue suits roughed him up, demanded his phone’s security PIN and seized the phone along with Sh2,000 in cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the altercation, the journalist was left nursing injuries including a bruise on his left eye.

The incident which happened at 5:30am was reported at the Makutano Police Station under OB 05/15/3/2024 with police launching investigation.

The attack came just hours after Muiruri’s report on Jacque Maribe’s appointment was contradicted by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria.

Jacque Maribe during a past photoshoot
Jacque Maribe during a past photoshoot Jacque Maribe during a past photoshoot Pulse Live Kenya

According to Muiruri, both Kuria and Maribe confirmed that she had been appointed Head of Communications in the Ministry of Public Service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacque Maribe state job fiasco

In the wake of the reports, Dennis Itumbi is among those who celebrated, praising CS Kuria's gesture for giving the former journalist a chance to continue with her career.

"Congratulations, Jacque Maribe. May God bless you as you serve Asante Moses Kuria for standing with a generation, please keep doing good and stretching your hand," Itumbi stated.

READ: Jacque Maribe's job saga takes new twist as CS Kuria breaks silence & heads to DCI

The saga took a different turn after Public Service Commission denied interviewing or appointing Maribe, noting that any vacancy that arises shall be filled through a competitive recruitment process.

ADVERTISEMENT
A past photo of CS Moses Kuria and Jacque Maribe
A past photo of CS Moses Kuria and Jacque Maribe A past photo of CS Moses Kuria and Jacque Maribe Pulse Live Kenya

Moses Kuria on the other hand denied speaking to the Nation Media Group.

“Contrary to reports by the Nation, I have never been interviewed by the media house nor made any comment nor announcement about Jacque Maribe. I have challenged CEO Stephen Gitagama to provide evidence from one Mwangi Muiruri who wrote the article.

“I have since alerted Mr Gitagama that the said screenshot is a forgery and I will be at DCI Headquarters at 9.30 a.m. tomorrow to report the Nation Media Group and the reporter of fraud and forgery,” he said.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Game-changing decision in Addis brings Raila closer to AU top job

Game-changing decision in Addis brings Raila closer to AU top job

Gunmen attack journalist in Jacque Maribe job fiasco after Moses Kuria's contradiction

Gunmen attack journalist in Jacque Maribe job fiasco after Moses Kuria's contradiction

Jowie assembles lawyers from 11 firms as he appeals high court judgement

Jowie assembles lawyers from 11 firms as he appeals high court judgement

Jacque Maribe's job saga takes new twist as CS Kuria breaks silence & heads to DCI

Jacque Maribe's job saga takes new twist as CS Kuria breaks silence & heads to DCI

10 common misconceptions about prisons in Kenya

10 common misconceptions about prisons in Kenya

CS Kindiki gazettes 13 areas as disturbed and dangerous after 7 deaths

CS Kindiki gazettes 13 areas as disturbed and dangerous after 7 deaths

EPRA announces new fuel prices for March to April

EPRA announces new fuel prices for March to April

Life in death row: 11 benefits, rules & processes that await Jowie in prison

Life in death row: 11 benefits, rules & processes that await Jowie in prison

Public Service Commission contradicts Jacque Maribe's appointment

Public Service Commission contradicts Jacque Maribe's appointment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of President William Ruto matches during the 2023 Jamhuri Day celebrations at the Uhuru Gardens escorted by Chief of the Defence Forces of the Kenya Defence Forces, General Francis Ogola

Ruto explains 2 reasons for settling on military generals for ambassadorial roles

Neno Evangelism preacher Pastor Ng’ang’a

Pastor James Ng'ang'a dares EACC & Kenyan politicians in angry response

Daystar University Vice Chancellor Laban Ayiro ( Facebook)

Daystar University re-appoints Laban Ayiro as Vice Chancellor

President William Ruto during an inspection of the affordable housing program

Parliament clears way for return of housing levy deductions in March