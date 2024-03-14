The sports category has moved to a new website.

Public Service Commission contradicts Jacque Maribe's appointment

Denis Mwangi

The news of Jacque Maribe's appointment to a government job stirred a hot debate on social media.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced that former Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe has not been appointed as the Head of Communication in the Ministry of Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management.

This clarification comes amidst widespread reports and social media chatter suggesting that Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria had appointed Maribe to the position.

Ambassador Anthony Muchiri, the chairperson of the PSC, made it clear in a recent press release on Thursday, March 14, that the commission has not made such an appointment, nor has it received any request to employ Maribe for the role.

He emphasised, "For the record, the said position will be filled through a competitive recruitment process should a vacancy arise."

This statement directly contradicts the claims circulating online, which attributed the appointment to Moses Kuria.

READ: Jacque Maribe's Biography: Education, TV career, relationship with Jowie & murder case

Kuria himself had been quoted saying, "it is true except that I am not the one who appointed her but the Public Service Commission", adding a layer of confusion.

The news of Jacque Maribe's appointment to a government job stirred a vibrant discussion on social media.

The job, just a month after her acquittal in a high-profile murder case, sparked both concern and support among Kenyans.

Some questioned the rapidity with which she was able to secure her certificate of good conduct, necessary for the appointment, while others speculated about the vacancy and recruitment process, hinting at a lack of transparency and fairness in government appointments​​.

Reactions ranged from support for Maribe, with some seeing her appointment as a sign of redemption and support from powerful friends, to criticism and scepticism about the process and its implications for justice and meritocracy in public service.

Blogger Dennis Itumbi thanked Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria for the appointment.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

