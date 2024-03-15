Jacque Maribe's job saga takes new twist as CS Kuria breaks silence & heads to DCI

This comes after the Public Service Commission denied that it was involved in the recruitment for the position.

CS Kuria denied speaking with Nation Media Group about Maribe’s appointment and shared a screenshot of a text he said was forged to appear as though he had commented on the story.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cabinet Secretary also said that he would be heading to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to report the alleged forgery.

“Contrary to reports by the Nation, I have never been interviewed by the media house nor made any comment nor announcement about Jacque Maribe. I have challenged CEO Stephen Gitagama to provide evidence from one Mwangi Muiruri who wrote the article.

“I have since alerted Mr Gitagama that the said screenshot is a forgery and I will be at DCI Headquarters at 9.30 a.m. tomorrow to report the Nation Media Group and the reporter of fraud and forgery,” he said.

The text that CS Kuria claimed was forged alleged that the Public Service Commission was involved in Maribe’s appointment.

However, despite denouncing the said text, the former MP has defended Jacque saying that they have been friends for 16 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Meanwhile I stand with Jacque Maribe, my friend for the last 16 years and I will stand with her just like I stood with Gov Kawira Mwangaza in the wake of unjustified bullying,” he added.

Public Service Commission statement

On Thursday, the Public Service Commission denied appointing Jacque Maribe as the Head of Communication in the Ministry of Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management.

Ambassador Anthony Muchiri, the chairperson of the PSC, made it clear in a recent press release on Thursday, March 14, that the commission has not made such an appointment, nor has it received any request to employ Maribe for the role.

Jacque Maribe Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised, "For the record, the said position will be filled through a competitive recruitment process should a vacancy arise."

This is after news of Maribe's appointment stirred a hot debate on social media.