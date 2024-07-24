Journalists stage protest in Nairobi with list of 9 demands

The demonstration, which saw media professionals marching through the heart of the city, highlighted the growing concerns over the erosion of journalistic independence and the increasing threats faced by the press.

Chanting slogans and holding placards that read "Don't crush the messenger" and "Don;t Shoot the messenger" the journalists gathered at the central business district, where they were joined by supporters from various civil society groups and concerned citizens.

Journalists from different media houses marched through the streets in Nairobi on Wednesday to present their demands Pulse Live Kenya

The protest was sparked by recent incidents in which several journalists were reportedly harassed, injured, and subjected to intimidation by government authorities for their coverage of the anti-government protests.

They called on the government to respect and uphold the rights of journalists and to take immediate action to end the harassment and intimidation of media professionals.

The list of demands include;

Accountability for illegal shootings, beatings, abductions and harassment of journalists in the last few weeks, details of which are in the public domain. Prosecution of rogue police officers for crimes against journalists and innocent protesters. Assurances of the safety of all journalists working in the country in the wake of brazen threats issued by state organs and officers. Cessation of veiled threats issued by Communications Authority and other state agencies, which have created panic thereby threatening media freedom Gazettement of all duly recruited members of the Media Complaints Commission and assurances that the Ministry of Information, Communication, and Digital Economy will cease interfering with the independence of media institutions. Immediate payment of pending bills owed to media houses. Scraping of Government Advertising Agency and cessation of use of state advertising to stifle media independence. End to media censorship Unrestricted access to information

MCK Issues Advisory on Government-Media Relations Amid Growing Tensions

On Monday, the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) expressed deep concern over the increasingly strained relationship between the media and government.

This escalated into accusations and counter-accusations, particularly regarding the coverage of ongoing public demonstrations.

In a press statement, the MCK highlighted several key issues contributing to the current tensions:

The MCK noted that the adverse working relationship between the media and the government has degenerated into full-blown conflict, marked by threats, intimidation, and blame games, which they argue are unwarranted. The council pointed out that these tensions have led to confusion across the country, originating from perceptions of biased media coverage during the 2022 General Election and exacerbated by recent events. Despite the government's substantial investment in communications and media advisors, MCK observed that media professionals still report a lack of clear narratives and a diversity of viewpoints from the government. The advisory also mentioned that the political class, despite past opposing campaign positions, have reasons to collaborate, yet media and government remain at odds. MCK emphasized the importance of a common public interest that both media and government should adhere to, including commercial interests and editorial relationships. The constitution guarantees a free, fair, and independent media, with MCK underscoring the media's role in focusing on public interest without undue influence from the government. The council criticized some government officials for using offensive language against media houses, which they argue is counterproductive. Accusations of media bias were also addressed, with MCK acknowledging the media's role in providing diverse voices and calling out government officials for consistently negative messaging when given a platform. The advisory noted the dichotomy faced by Kenyans, caught between a government critical of the media and a media critical of the government. MCK asserted that a free press, despite its flaws, is far better than no press at all, and emphasized the need for responsible journalism. The council also addressed the coverage of demonstrations, particularly the ethical considerations in broadcasting live images of violence and property destruction. MCK urged editors to critically analyze protestors' demands and create a dialogue on the issues raised. Finally, MCK called for an urgent framework for media and government to communicate critical national issues without compromising independence.

The advisory concluded with a call for all media houses to adhere strictly to the provisions of the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism in Kenya.