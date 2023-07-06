MC Jessy & Peter Salasya exchange words in public spat

Salasya hit back at Jessy, stating that it was unfortunate for the comedian to suggest that he was taking advantage of the rapper's situation for personal gain.

MC Jessy had questioned Salasya's motives and challenged him to disclose how many youths from his constituency he had helped since assuming office as an MP.

In an interview with Sauti TV on July 5, Jessy expressed his disappointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

"People playing around with helping Stevo Simple Boy should stop, you don't need cameras around you to help. There's another MP from Mumias who claims he wants to help Simple Boy, why can't he do it without recording?" MC Jessy said.

Pulse Live Kenya

An irritated MC Jessy further urged Salasya to focus on sharing his achievements in Mumias East, instead of solely showcasing his assistance to Simple Boy.

However, Salasya fired back, questioning why Jessy was not stepping up to help Simple Boy himself instead of criticizing others.

ADVERTISEMENT

He suggested that there might be a problem somewhere, insinuating that some people might not be happy with Simple Boy receiving assistance.

Salasya pointed out that those who were now criticizing were the same people who had laughed at Simple Boy when he needed help, yet they were nowhere to be found.

"I think theres a problem somewhere and its like some people are not feeling really good when Simple Boy is being assisted.

"You guys were the same people laughing at him when he needed assistance, you were no where to assist him," Salasya said.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT