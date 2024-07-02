The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
K24 journalist left injured as looting intensifies amidst anti-government protests

Amos Robi

Concerns have been raised as protests are believed to have been hijacked by criminals, with calls for an end to the demonstrations

K24 journalist Joel Chacha injured during ant-government protests
K24 journalist Joel Chacha injured during ant-government protests
  • Protests have been marked by widespread looting and vandalism in Kitengela and Nairobi's CBD
  • 39 have been reported dead and many injured as protests intensify in Kenya
  • Protestors in Mombasa expressed displeasure on the current state of the nation

K24 political affairs reporter and anchor, Joel Chacha, is currently nursing an injury sustained while covering the intensifying anti-government protests in Nairobi.

Videos circulating on social media captured the moment Chacha was assisted to seek medical attention, visibly in intense pain.

The protests, which took place on Monday, have been marked by widespread looting and vandalism.

In Kitengela, the popular entertainment joint Quiver fell victim to looters who ransacked the establishment, making away with property of unknown value.

Youths protest against Finance Bill 2024 in Mombasa County
Youths protest against Finance Bill 2024 in Mombasa County

READ: Video shows moment hotel owner allegedly shot at protestors in Mombasa

In Mombasa, the protestors, predominantly young people, took to the streets to a air their displeasure on the current state of the nation.

Meanwhile, in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD), a section of stalls was demolished and property was stolen, though some items were later recovered.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has however vowed to bring vandalism and looting suspects to book.

As of Monday, July 2, the Kenya National Commission for Human Rights reported that the death toll from the protests had reached 39, with scores more injured.

Police launch teargas and engage with protesters along Moi Avenue, Nairobi CBD.
Police launch teargas and engage with protesters along Moi Avenue, Nairobi CBD.
READ: Autopsy reveals Rongai boy's cause of death after being shot 8 times

The number is expected to have risen as the protests continue, with more demonstrators, law enforcement officers, and journalists getting caught in the chaos.

Many Kenyans have expressed their concerns over the protests, which they believe have been hijacked by criminals.

Kenyans online say what started as a noble cause has turned into a nightmare. The sentiment is being echoed by several leaders who are now calling for an end to the demonstrations.

