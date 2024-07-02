Autopsy reveals Rongai boy's cause of death after being shot 8 times

An autopsy has revealed that a 12-year-old boy, reportedly shot in Ongata Rongai, succumbed to excessive bleeding.

The procedure was conducted on Monday, July 1, by government pathologist Peter Ndegwa at the Ongata Rongai Sub County Hospital Funeral Home.

Peter Ndegwa confirmed that the boy, Kennedy Onyango, died from excessive bleeding caused by a gunshot wound.

"The bullet entered from the right side of the body to the left side, passing through both axillary areas," Ndegwa explained.

He further noted that the bullet shattered the arteries and veins in both axillary regions and perforated the two lungs leading to the Onyango's death.

Pulse Live Kenya

Rongai boy's family call for justice

Onyango's family is now demanding the immediate prosecution of the police officer responsible for the shooting. The boy’s mother expressed her grief and desire for justice.

"Yesterday, I heard President William Ruto claiming my child is not dead, but you who are here can confirm he is no more.

"What has been confirmed is that he died from a bullet. I am not sure of the number of bullets, but let him receive justice," said the boy's mother.

The deceased was described as a visionary young artist who aspired to travel to the United States to develop his drawing talent.

He was reportedly shot several times while on his way to a friend's house to pick up a book. His friend waited for hours, only to learn later that the classmate had been shot and killed.

#RejectFinancebill2024 demos: Another protester aged 21 dies in hospital Pulse Live Kenya

Death and injury statistics from the protests

Following the tragic incident, there have been calls for the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to expedite its investigations and ensure the responsible officer is held accountable.

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), 39 people have died & 361 injured in relation to the protests countrywide.

