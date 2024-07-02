The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Autopsy reveals Rongai boy's cause of death after being shot 8 times

Amos Robi

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, 39 people have died in the protests

In the middle, mother to the late Kennedy Onyango who was shot in Rongai
In the middle, mother to the late Kennedy Onyango who was shot in Rongai
  • Kennedy Onyango died from excessive bleeding caused by a gunshot wound
  • He was reportedly shot several times while on his way to a friend's house to pick up a book
  • The deceased was described as a visionary young artist

Recommended articles

An autopsy has revealed that a 12-year-old boy, reportedly shot in Ongata Rongai, succumbed to excessive bleeding.

The procedure was conducted on Monday, July 1, by government pathologist Peter Ndegwa at the Ongata Rongai Sub County Hospital Funeral Home.

Peter Ndegwa confirmed that the boy, Kennedy Onyango, died from excessive bleeding caused by a gunshot wound.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The bullet entered from the right side of the body to the left side, passing through both axillary areas," Ndegwa explained.

He further noted that the bullet shattered the arteries and veins in both axillary regions and perforated the two lungs leading to the Onyango's death.

The late Kennedy Onyango who was shot by police 8 times in Rongai
The late Kennedy Onyango who was shot by police 8 times in Rongai Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Protestor in uniform: The mysterious disappearance & return of Shakur the Cop

ADVERTISEMENT

Onyango's family is now demanding the immediate prosecution of the police officer responsible for the shooting. The boy’s mother expressed her grief and desire for justice.

"Yesterday, I heard President William Ruto claiming my child is not dead, but you who are here can confirm he is no more.

"What has been confirmed is that he died from a bullet. I am not sure of the number of bullets, but let him receive justice," said the boy's mother.

The deceased was described as a visionary young artist who aspired to travel to the United States to develop his drawing talent.

He was reportedly shot several times while on his way to a friend's house to pick up a book. His friend waited for hours, only to learn later that the classmate had been shot and killed.

ADVERTISEMENT
#RejectFinancebill2024 demos in Nairobi
#RejectFinancebill2024 demos in Nairobi #RejectFinancebill2024 demos: Another protester aged 21 dies in hospital Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto's response to alleged threats made to KTN during anti-finance bill protests

Following the tragic incident, there have been calls for the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to expedite its investigations and ensure the responsible officer is held accountable.

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), 39 people have died & 361 injured in relation to the protests countrywide.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dead are from Nairobi (17), Nakuru (3), Laikipia (1), Narok (1), Kajiado (3), Uasin Gishu (4), Kakamega (1), Kisumu (2), Kisii (1), Mombasa (3), Siaya (1), Kiambu (1) and Nandi (1).

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Autopsy reveals Rongai boy's cause of death after being shot 8 times

Autopsy reveals Rongai boy's cause of death after being shot 8 times

ODM legislator recovering from head surgery after being attacked in Nairobi

ODM legislator recovering from head surgery after being attacked in Nairobi

Protestor in uniform: The mysterious disappearance & return of Shakur the Cop

Protestor in uniform: The mysterious disappearance & return of Shakur the Cop

Ruto's response to alleged threats made to KTN during anti-finance bill protests

Ruto's response to alleged threats made to KTN during anti-finance bill protests

Police recover Sh500K hotel equipment hidden in maize farms in Eldoret

Police recover Sh500K hotel equipment hidden in maize farms in Eldoret

Alfred Keter's family in turmoil: Tough question from kids as wife turns to God

Alfred Keter's family in turmoil: Tough question from kids as wife turns to God

How Kenyan fooled the world that he was smoking teargas during protest

How Kenyan fooled the world that he was smoking teargas during protest

Ruto: My biggest regret about Finance Bill 2024 protests

Ruto: My biggest regret about Finance Bill 2024 protests

Truth about reports of Ruto meeting 'Gen Z leaders' at State House

Truth about reports of Ruto meeting 'Gen Z leaders' at State House

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

KRA goes after Uhuru Kenyatta critic Dr David Ndii

Inside David Ndii's lucrative salary & consultancy fee

Chief Justice Martha Koome speaking during a past event

Chief Justice Martha Koome breaks silence on abduction of protestors

Anti Finance Bill 2024 protestors in Nairobi CBD
Live

Protestors breach Parliament security & force entry [Video]

President William Ruto chairing a meeting at State House on June 18, 2024

Global Peace Leadership Conference cancels Ruto's opening ceremony