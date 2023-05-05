The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kabarak Uni loses Facebook account to hackers posting controversial content

Denis Mwangi

Kabarak Univerisy is struggling to regain access to its official Facebook account which has been taken over by hackers

Kabarak University
Kabarak University

Kabarak University, a private Christian institution of higher learning in Kenya, has issued a public notice informing the public that their official Facebook page has been compromised by a group of cybercriminals.

The hackers who gained access to the page on Thursday evening, May 4, have been using the page to spread malicious content that goes against the university's Biblical Christian values, including photos of people smoking.

The university has assured all its stakeholders and the general public that the institution is taking all necessary measures to regain control of its Facebook page and prevent any further unauthorized access.

A section Kabarak University
A section Kabarak University
Kabarak University urged its followers and prospective students to disregard any information posted by the criminals and to contact the institution directly through its official website or other verified channels.

Kabarak University clarified that any content or advertisements posted on its Facebook page by the hackers do not represent the institution and that they dissociate themselves from them entirely.

We understand that this situation has caused significant disruption to our online presence through our Facebook page, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to resolve this issue.

We want to emphasize that we take the security of our online platforms seriously and will continue to implement measures to prevent any future breaches. We remain committed to providing accurate and reliable information to our followers and prospective students,” the university said in a statement.

READ: 10 safety tips to protect social media accounts from hackers

Cybercrime is a growing problem in Kenya, with the country experiencing a sharp rise in cases of online fraud, hacking, and other forms of digital crime.

The most common types of cybercrime in Kenya include phishing scams, online fraud, hacking, identity theft, and cyberbullying.

A section Kabarak University
A section Kabarak University A section Kabarak University Pulse Live Kenya

Phishing scams, where fraudsters trick individuals into giving away sensitive information such as passwords and bank account details, are one of the most prevalent forms of cybercrime in Kenya.

Hackers also target businesses, government agencies, and other organizations in ransomware attacks, where they demand payment in exchange for restoring access to systems.

READ: Why my dad asked me to stop living in my house - Gideon Moi

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

