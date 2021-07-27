Jacque Maribe’s warning to Kenyans after losing Facebook account to Hackers

Maribe said that her team is in the process of trying to get back the Page and therefore Netizens should stay woke to avoid being conned.

In her update, Maribe put out four names of the people believed to be behind the hacking; Desa Jurangmangu, Ronaldo Novais, Noman Nixamani, Aboas Niz.

Media Personality Jacque Maribe Pulse Live Kenya

Be Warned

“Kindly disregard any posts coming from The Official Jacque Maribe Facebook page as from 7:00pm EAT on Monday 26 July 2021. The page was hacked and the matter was reported and is currently being handled.

The culprits are DESA JURANGMANGU who has claimed ownership of the page and is posting explicit content, RONALDO NOVAIS who is posing as the page admin, NOMAN NIXAMANI also posing as admin, and ABOAS NIZ posing as analyst: all accounts of which appear to be fake. Please take care of being hacked by the same culprits” said Jacque Maribe.

Earlier on, Maribe had put up a post announcing to the public that she had been hacked.

“I got HACKED!!! On FB!!! The initial shock has me laughing at how idle some people can be to an extent of gross mischief. Ah, some people can be hilarious. What benefit does a person get from hacking someone's page to post absurd and weird stuff? It is quite unfortunate” wrote Maribe.

Comeback

Maribe lost her Facebook Page days after she made a comeback in the media industry through a new show dubbed “The Jacque Maribe Show” that will premiere officially on July 11, 2021 (Sunday).

According to Maribe, the show will be airing on her YouTube Channel every Sunday at 8pm. The first guest on the show will be Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi.

“In the silence, is a resilient spirit, quietly, purposefully, determined to unfold...and so, The Jacque Maribe Show, is born...L.O.A.D.I.N.G..”

“LSK President Nelson Havi is on The Jacque Maribe Show. Sunday 8pm, on @thejacquemaribeshow YouTube page” wrote Jacque Maribe.

Maribe has been away from the limelight since November 27, 2020 when she took a break from hosting “The Hot Seat”; a show she had again used to make a comeback.