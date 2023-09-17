The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Khalwale to Ruto: Fire Moses Kuria, Davis Chirchir & David Ndii's team now

Charles Ouma

Sack these people - Boni Khalwale tells Ruto

The rise in cost of living and high fuel prices has seen Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale appeal to President William Ruto to axe two Cabinet Secretaries along with his economic advisors.

Top on the list of senior government officials who the lawmaker now wants the president to sack are Trade CS Moses Kuria, his Energy counterpart Davis Chirchir.

Khalwale also wants the Presidential Council of Economic Advisors in which David Ndii, Mohammed Hassan and Nancy Laibuni sit to be shown the door.

According to Khalwale, the leaders owe Kenyans an explanation on the skyrocketing prices of fuel currently retailing at a record high of Ksh211.64 for Super Petrol, Ksh.201 for Diesel and Ksh.202.13 for Kerosene per litre in Nairobi.

Maintaining that he is speaking for the people who elected him to The Senate, the lawmaker came short of calling out the economic advisors for failing to protect Kenyans from the prevailing economic hardships.

" I want to tell you that the people you have given jobs have put you in deep trouble. The minister for trade, and energy and your economic advisors must tell Kenyans what they mean... Sack these people so that the fuel prices come down," Khalwale stated in Kakamega on Saturday, September 16.

Dig your own wells - Moses Kuria

Despite complains from Kenyans, a number of the officials who he mentioned have been downplaying the concerns with Moses Kuria even daring Kenyans who are not pleased with the fuel prices to dig their own wells and get the commodity cheaply.

READ: This is pathetic and insensitive - Miguna unleashes his wrath on David Ndii

Kuria had no good news to give as he added that there is no reprieve in sight.

"Global Crude Prices are on an upward trajectory. For planning purposes expect pump prices to go up by Ksh 10 every month till February," Kuria wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

His energy counterpart on his part admitted that there is nothing that the government can do at this time.

“We are dealing with several governments and the suppliers of these products. We are likely to be going through even harder times. There is nothing much we can do about it. It is just unfortunate that we do not have our own products,” Chirchir said.

Chirchir made the remarks when he appeared before the National Assembly’s Energy committee on Friday.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

