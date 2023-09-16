The sports category has moved to a new website.


This is pathetic and insensitive - Miguna unleashes his wrath on David Ndii

Charles Ouma

He called out David Ndii, accusing him of dishonesty and being insensitive to and smug about the problems Kenyans are facing.

Miguna Miguna

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has slammed David Ndii, the chairman of the President’s Economic Advisers over the latter’s remarks on the state of the economy.

Ndii who engaged Kenyans on X-formerly Twitter, causally responded to serious concerns on the cost of living in the country, including on questions that he should have answers to by virtue of his position.

"Maybe better, maybe worse, who knows. We do what we think can work if it doesn't too bad. Doctors lose patients all the time despite their best efforts," Ndii casually stated in one response before Miguna compiled his tweets and weighed in.

“This is pathetic for a chair of economic advisors at the presidency. Unless we are speaking about voodoo economics, the President’s economic team must have strategies, plans and programs aimed at solving Kenya’s intractable problems - both short term and long term.

“But for the Chair of the Council of Economic Advisors to premise his economic strategies and plans for the country on the basis of speculation and “it might work or fail, who knows?” is to take Kenyans for fools.“ Miguna wrote.

He came short of calling Ndii’s responses arrogant and disrespectful at a time when millions are suffering and looking up to Ndii and his colleagues for answers.

“Millions of Kenyans are suffering out here. They deserve to hear respectful diagnosis and treatment plan from their Doctors of Economics and National Planning. That’s not too much for them to ask for. Is it?” He added.

READ: Turkish journalist gets 4 of Miguna's vicious one-liners

He also called out the economist for dishonesty after Ndii claimed that he he does not believe the same government in which he serves writing:

“Ndii is not honest. If he were, he would have resigned. Why would one serve a government he doesn’t believe in, and one he says lied to the people to get elected? Why would one continue to serve as the Chair of the President’s Economic Advisers when one doesn’t believe that the economic strategies and plans they are proposing won’t solve Kenya’s economic problems?

“Being insensitive to and smug about the problems Kenyans are facing isn’t honesty. It’s callous!”

Chairperson of President William Ruto's Council of Economic Advisors David Ndii
Chairperson of President William Ruto's Council of Economic Advisors David Ndii Pulse Live Kenya

The Kenya Kwanza administration has come under heavy criticism over the state of the economy with Kenyans bracing for tougher times as prices of basic commodities continue to soar beyond the reach of many.

