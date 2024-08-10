Kalonzo & Karua warn IG & government over response to peaceful protests

Karua told the acting IG that when the day of reckoning comes, he will be held accountable individually for any human rights violations committed by the police under his command.

She reminded Masengeli that respecting The 2010 Constitution is non-negotiable and those who violate the same will be held accountable individually.

"Reminding IG NPS that the constitution of Kenya 2010 is a living document that must be adhered to by ALL persons ,respect for human life and dignity is not an option , your continued violations will be accounted for individually," Karua noted on X on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

Journalists among victims of police action during protests

A number of Kenyans, including journalists have become victims of the excess force applied by police to quell protests with police shooting directly at CNN journalist Larry Madowo's direction during the recent Nane Nane Protests.

Karua turned up at Jimi Wanjigi’s home during a police raid that lasted several hours and was caught on camera confronting police officers who he asked to leave.

"This is not a police camp, this is somebody's home and the family would want to live in peace without disturbance. You have done whatever you have done and we ask you to leave without fail," she stated.

Karua's post came one day after she was depicted camping at businessman Jimi Wanjigi's Muthaiga home after police raided the residence.

Kalonzo Musyoka weighs in on police response to peaceful protesters

Her Azimio counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka also questioned how police have been responding to peaceful protesters, leaving behind a trail of destruction, death and injuries.

Kalonzo Musyoka and other Principle Secretaries of Azimio Coalition during a press briefing held at the Kenya School of Government on July 19, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

Kalonzo noted that the state cannot criminalise peaceful demonstrations.

"Our country is at a crossroads. You can't criminalise peaceful demonstrations. Young Kenyans holding our National Flag, which is the pride of our country and then you teargas your national pride? it doesn't right!

"Church, I want to urge we pray earnestly and without ceasing for this land so that the Gen Z revolution continues. I personally believe there will never be more corruption in this country because vijana wame tackle hio. Wakiona corruption wataanguka nayo." Kalonzo stated in Mwingi, Kitui county on Friday.