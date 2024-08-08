Larry Madowo, Stephen Letoo brave police fury during Nane Nane demos

On Thursday, August 8, Madowo and his crew were on the ground in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) to cover the ongoing demonstrations.

However, what was meant to be a routine report quickly turned dangerous.

Larry Madowo reporting during the anti-Finance Bill protests Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

While reporting live for CNN, Madowo, clad in protective press gear, suddenly appeared startled.

In a video he shared on social media, he could be seen shouting and instinctively touching his shoulder as if something had struck him.

This happened not once, but twice during the broadcast. Madowo later explained in the video’s caption that anti-riot police officers had targeted him and his crew, and a fragment from an unknown object had hit him.

"Kenyan police targeted me directly today. I was hit by a fragment after officers aimed at me and my CNN team," Madowo wrote.

CNN journalist Larry Madowo covering the #RejectFinanceBill protests Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The video captured the tense moments as Madowo questioned why the police were aiming at him.

Despite his protests, the officers continued firing as they drove off in their van, showing no signs of stopping.

"Aaah... that was aimed directly at me. He's aiming directly at me. He's aiming directly at me... aah! He's shooting directly at me. Why are you shooting at me? He is still shooting," Madowo is heard exclaiming in the video as he walked towards the police.

Madowo reported that the police used excessive force during these protests compared to previous demonstrations.

He noted that unlike in earlier protests, the officers were determined to prevent any gathering of protesters, dispersing them at every.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citizen TV’s Stephen Letoo tears on camera

Larry Madowo was not the only journalist who faced danger on August 8. Citizen TV's Stephen Letoo also accused the police of targeting journalists during the protests.

A video that has since gone viral shows police officers launching tear gas canisters at journalists covering the demonstrations in Nairobi’s CBD.

In the footage, one of the journalists can be heard shouting as the tear gas was deployed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Letoo, visibly emotional, took to social media to express his frustration and fear. He accused the police of deliberately harming journalists who were simply doing their job.

His tearful reaction led many of his followers to question whether he had been directly exposed to the tear gas.

The incidents involving Madowo and Letoo highlight a worrying trend where journalists are increasingly being caught in the crossfire during protests.