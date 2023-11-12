Kalonzo admits "it is not easy to support Raila again in 2027"

The former Vice President noted that he will not support any other candidate in the race, stating that he will be the man to watch and will be counting on the support of others to send the current regime home.

“It is not easy to support Raila again in 2027.” Kalonzo said in Machakos County on Saturday during a fund drive at Kyua Catholic Church.

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party principal maintained that the party is intact.

He reiterated Odinga’s recent comments that he is a strong candidate just like the other principals.

“Our brother spoke his mind and we are still walking together, no turning back,” Kalonzo said, referring to the former Prime Minister’s hint that he could support him in the 2027 contest.

Pulse Live Kenya

In one of the clearest indication that he could back another candidate, Odinga who was speaking in Migori on Sunday, October 15, 2023 disclosed that the 2027 contest will see either himself or the Wiper party leader fly the Azimio flag in a bid to send President William Ruto packing.

Raila heaps praises on Kalonzo

Odinga lauded Kalonzo for being loyal over the years, revealing that the former Vice President’s loyalty will be rewarded in the future by Odinga backing him.

“This man we have stood with him together since the KANU regime, we went ahead together and folded NDP, we went to NARC and even to ODM and we have stood with him twice fighting,” Raila explained.

He defended the Wiper party boss from frequent attacks by President Ruto, accusing the Head of State of attempting to drive a wedge between them ahead of what is promising to be a hotly-contested election in 2027.

“The man has courage, he is someone to believe in, he is a Christian, a humble guy, and loving, last time I heard Ruto saying that Raila won't vie so I will have time for Kalonzo,” Raila added.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

In a clarifying statement, the opposition chief explained that he was misquoted and clarified that the party is yet to settle on a candidate.