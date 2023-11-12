The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kalonzo admits "it is not easy to support Raila again in 2027"

Charles Ouma

Kalonzo's take

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka
Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka

As realignments in readiness for 2027 elections take shape, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has admitted that it is not easy for him to support Raila Odinga for yet another time.

Recommended articles

The former Vice President noted that he will not support any other candidate in the race, stating that he will be the man to watch and will be counting on the support of others to send the current regime home.

“It is not easy to support Raila again in 2027.” Kalonzo said in Machakos County on Saturday during a fund drive at Kyua Catholic Church.

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party principal maintained that the party is intact.

ADVERTISEMENT

He reiterated Odinga’s recent comments that he is a strong candidate just like the other principals.

“Our brother spoke his mind and we are still walking together, no turning back,” Kalonzo said, referring to the former Prime Minister’s hint that he could support him in the 2027 contest.

File image of Raila Odinga with Kalonzo Musyoka
File image of Raila Odinga with Kalonzo Musyoka Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Raila heaps praises on Kalonzo, hints at supporting him to beat Ruto in 2027

In one of the clearest indication that he could back another candidate, Odinga who was speaking in Migori on Sunday, October 15, 2023 disclosed that the 2027 contest will see either himself or the Wiper party leader fly the Azimio flag in a bid to send President William Ruto packing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raila heaps praises on Kalonzo

Odinga lauded Kalonzo for being loyal over the years, revealing that the former Vice President’s loyalty will be rewarded in the future by Odinga backing him.

“This man we have stood with him together since the KANU regime, we went ahead together and folded NDP, we went to NARC and even to ODM and we have stood with him twice fighting,” Raila explained.

He defended the Wiper party boss from frequent attacks by President Ruto, accusing the Head of State of attempting to drive a wedge between them ahead of what is promising to be a hotly-contested election in 2027.

The man has courage, he is someone to believe in, he is a Christian, a humble guy, and loving, last time I heard Ruto saying that Raila won't vie so I will have time for Kalonzo,” Raila added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Azimio leader Raila Odinga
Azimio leader Raila Odinga Azimio leader Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

In a clarifying statement, the opposition chief explained that he was misquoted and clarified that the party is yet to settle on a candidate.

He added that all leaders are equal partners who stand equal chances of clinching the party ticket.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Babu Owino receives Honorary Doctorate Degree in Political Leadership

Babu Owino receives Honorary Doctorate Degree in Political Leadership

Kalonzo admits it is not easy to support Raila again in 2027

Kalonzo admits "it is not easy to support Raila again in 2027"

KAA clarifies yesterday's blackout at JKIA, issues timelines

KAA clarifies yesterday's blackout at JKIA, issues timelines

Suspects behind Sh94M money heist arrested in dawn raid, millions recovered

Suspects behind Sh94M money heist arrested in dawn raid, millions recovered

Features of Gor Mahia’s luxurious state-of-the-art bus unveiled today

Features of Gor Mahia’s luxurious state-of-the-art bus unveiled today

ICT CS Eliud Owalo named Africa Digital Personality of the Year

ICT CS Eliud Owalo named Africa Digital Personality of the Year

Woman Rep Njeri Maina distributes 50,000 seedlings ahead of National Tree Planting Day

Woman Rep Njeri Maina distributes 50,000 seedlings ahead of National Tree Planting Day

Raila speaks on taxes & cost of living with advice to Ruto on 4 strategies to use

Raila speaks on taxes & cost of living with advice to Ruto on 4 strategies to use

Gachagua makes Kenya Met boss apologise over El Nino communication blunder

Gachagua makes Kenya Met boss apologise over El Nino communication blunder

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto

Either watoke Kenya ama wasafiri waende mbinguni - Ruto issues another warning

A collage of President William Ruto, Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror, Hustler Fund Ag. CEO Elizabeth Nkukuu and KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga

CEOs summoned for defying Ruto; KRA, Kenya Power, Hustler Fund among those listed

A Wells Fargo cash-in-transit vehicle abandoned along the Southern Bypass

New twist on Sh94M cash heist as DCI goes after 3rd suspect

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki

CS Kindiki gazettes new fees for ID replacement and passport application