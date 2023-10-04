Watch: Bipartisan talks come to a near halt after Kalonzo & Hassan Omar clash

The exchange of words ignited when Kalonzo expressed his desire for Omar to delve deeper into the issues he was raising instead of merely mentioning them.

He emphasised the importance of the engagement and sought further clarification from Omar.

"This is a serious engagement. Omar has over time said one constant factor, another constant factor and I wanted to know more," he said.

While Kalonzo was recounting his experiences as Raila Odinga's running mate in the 2013 and 2017 elections, Omar interjected, claiming that Kalonzo had merely 'passed through' in 2007, sparking the dramatic confrontation.

Kalonzo responded by admonishing Omar, urging him to abandon childlike behaviour in favour of constructive dialogue for the benefit of the committee's progress. Omar attempted to diffuse the situation calmly, but Kalonzo remained incensed.

In a tit-for-tat exchange, Kalonzo brought up the Mombasa governorship suggesting that he could grant it to Omar, to which Omar retorted that Kalonzo would never become the president of the country, offering to give him that position instead.

"Msitutishe hapa, you cannot come here and start to intimidate us, governor here, the governor there," Omar said.

As tensions escalated, Omar reminded them not to resort to intimidation tactics. Even the committee's chair, Cecily Mbarire, attempted to mediate and calm the situation, imploring both leaders to cease their verbal sparring.

Kalonzo reiterated his defence of Raila Odinga, emphasising that no attacks on his leader would be tolerated during his tenure.

He expressed disappointment in Omar, especially considering Omar's previous role as the secretary-general of his party.

"You cannot attack my leader, I am so ashamed that at one point you (Omar) were the secretary general of my party," Kalonzo said.