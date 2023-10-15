The sports category has moved to a new website.

Raila heaps praises on Kalonzo, hints at supporting him to beat Ruto in 2027

Charles Ouma

Raila hints at a "Kalonzo tosha" moment in 2027

File image of Raila Odinga with Kalonzo Musyoka
File image of Raila Odinga with Kalonzo Musyoka

Azimio la Umoja coalition party leader has broken his silence on the possibility of throwing his weight behind Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka in 2027.

Odinga who was speaking in Migori on Sunday disclosed that the 2027 contest will see either himself or the Wiper party leader fly the Azimio flag in a bid to send President Willliam Ruto packing.

Odinga lauded Kalonzo for being loyal over the years, revealing that the former Vice President’s loyalty will be rewarded in the future by Odinga backing him.

“This man we have stood with him together since the KANU regime, we went ahead together and folded NDP, we went to NARC and even to ODM and we have stood with him twice fighting,” Raila explained.

Raila responds to Ruto on 2027 support

He defended the Wiper party boss from frequent attacks by President Ruto, accusing the Head of State of attempting to drive a wedge between them ahead of what is promising to be a hotly-contested election in 2027.

The man has courage, he is someone to believe in, he is a Christian, a humble guy, and loving, last time I heard Ruto saying that Raila won't vie so I will have time for Kalonzo,” Raila added.

File image of Raila Odinga with Kalonzo Musyoka
File image of Raila Odinga with Kalonzo Musyoka

He dismissed Ruto for underrating Kalonzo by claiming that the 2027 contest will be a walk in the park for Kenya Kwanza should Kalonzo be fronted.

READ: Details of Ruto’s plan & projects to wrestle Nyanza from Raila in 4-day trip

While appealing for Odinga’s support during his visit to the ODM leader’s Nyanza turf, Ruto alleged that he has supported Odinga more than Kalonzo hence he deserves the former Prime Minister’s support in 2027.

Kalonzo responded to these claims swiftly in Mwingi Township, Kitui County, maintaining that he is the rightful one to receive Odinga’s backing having stuck with him through thick and thin as opposed to Ruto who only supported Odinga in 2007, only to bolt out shortly afterwards.

The Wiper party leader has been on the same side with Odinga in four elections 2002, 2013, 2017 and 2022 elections.

Ruto on the other hand supported Odinga in 2007 before teaming up with Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017 elections.

2022 saw Ruto floor Odinga who had the backing of Uhuru Kenyatta who was the president at the time.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

