Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has sent out a request to Deputy President William Ruto, asking him to open himself to a lifestyle audit.

Speaking shorty after he recorded a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigation, the former Vice-president said asked Ruto to declare his wealth, which is required of a public officer.

“As a public officer entrusted with the responsibility of Kenyans, DP Ruto must open himself up to a lifestyle audit and declare his wealth,” said Kalonzo.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka on Friday recorded a statement at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), as he sought to clear his name after Deputy President William Ruto accused him of land grabbing.

Kalonzo who was accompanied by other leaders including Siaya Senator James Orengo, and Senator Mutula Jr. said that he has nothing to hide adding that his political opponents were trying to harm his reputation.

Earlier this week, Kalonzo issued a comprehensive statement responding to DP Ruto while at the same time turning the land grabber tag against the DP.

"In this regard, I urge Arap Mashamba to stop being hypocritical and to take responsibility for his misdeeds which stink to the high heavens! It is so sad to know that DP Ruto has been fomenting divisions and indeed a class war instead of preaching unity and cohesiveness. As a disruptor of law and order, he is easily comparable to the outgoing President of the United States Mr Donald Trump," Kalonzo stated.

