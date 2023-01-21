ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kalonzo Musyoka's son involved in grisly road accident [Photos]

Charles Ouma

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti was among the first to arrive at the scene

Machakos Governor Wavinya at the scene of the accident involving a vehicle belonging to Kalonzo Musyoka’s son
Machakos Governor Wavinya at the scene of the accident involving a vehicle belonging to Kalonzo Musyoka’s son

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka's son earlier today rushed to hospital after he was involved in a grisly road accident at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) screening area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The accident involved a truck which rammed into the Sports Utility Vehicle that had occupants who included Kalonzo’s son.

According to former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko, that accident happened after a drunk

"The devil is a liar. Quick recovery to all Wiper leaders including HE Kalonzo's son who have just been involved in a road accident at JKIA primary screening yard after a drunk truck driver lost control and hit their car from behind," Mike Sonko wrote on Facebook.

A host of Wiper party leaders led by Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti rushed to the scene of the accident that is reported to have happened at 6 AM.

Machakos Governor Wavinya at the scene of the accident involving a vehicle belonging to Kalonzo Musyoka’s son
Machakos Governor Wavinya at the scene of the accident involving a vehicle belonging to Kalonzo Musyoka’s son Pulse Live Kenya

The Kalonzo family was yet to comment on the matter by the time this publication was made with reports indicating that Kennedy Musyoka is out of the country and that Klein Kalonzo was probably the one involved in the crash.

Reports indicate that Musyoka's son and the occupants of his vehicle sustained minor injuries.

More to follow...

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto appoints Hustler Fund chairperson

Ruto appoints Hustler Fund chairperson

Raila sets date, convenes rally to address dossier on 2022 election rigging

Raila sets date, convenes rally to address dossier on 2022 election rigging

Kalonzo Musyoka's son involved in grisly road accident [Photos]

Kalonzo Musyoka's son involved in grisly road accident [Photos]

Charlene Ruto's friend appointed to KPA board 1 month after her graduation

Charlene Ruto's friend appointed to KPA board 1 month after her graduation

University of Eldoret reveals 9 banned outfits its students should not wear

University of Eldoret reveals 9 banned outfits its students should not wear

I will capture Nairobi for sure, my father can sack me - General Muhoozi

I will capture Nairobi for sure, my father can sack me - General Muhoozi

22-yr-old arrested in connection with Sh900,000 sacco heist

22-yr-old arrested in connection with Sh900,000 sacco heist

Details of the new government role given to dancing Kisumu Chief John Migun

Details of the new government role given to dancing Kisumu Chief John Migun

High school where 411 students scored As in 2022 KCSE

High school where 411 students scored As in 2022 KCSE

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mourners at Friends Church, Nairobi during the memorial service of Catherine Kasavuli in Nairobi

Radio boss forced to take back comments during Kasavuli's burial

Rapper Trio Mio with his mother Irma Sofia Sakwa

Trio Mio's mother celebrates son's KCSE results

A form one student arrives at Kerugoya Boys Secondary School in Kirinyaga county accompanied by his parent. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

How to check Form One placement results and download admission letters online

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu

How to Check 2022 KCSE results via mobile phone & online