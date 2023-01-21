Kalonzo Musyoka's son involved in grisly road accident [Photos]

The accident involved a truck which rammed into the Sports Utility Vehicle that had occupants who included Kalonzo’s son.

According to former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko, that accident happened after a drunk

"The devil is a liar. Quick recovery to all Wiper leaders including HE Kalonzo's son who have just been involved in a road accident at JKIA primary screening yard after a drunk truck driver lost control and hit their car from behind," Mike Sonko wrote on Facebook.

A host of Wiper party leaders led by Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti rushed to the scene of the accident that is reported to have happened at 6 AM.

The Kalonzo family was yet to comment on the matter by the time this publication was made with reports indicating that Kennedy Musyoka is out of the country and that Klein Kalonzo was probably the one involved in the crash.

Reports indicate that Musyoka's son and the occupants of his vehicle sustained minor injuries.