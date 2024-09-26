The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Prof Kivutha Kibwana returns to teaching with Daystar University appointment

Amos Robi

Prof Kibwana after his two terms as Makueni Governor has maintained a low political profile

Prof Kivutha Kibwana at Daystar University
Prof Kivutha Kibwana at Daystar University

Former Makueni Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana has announced his return to academia, taking up a role as a professor at Daystar University's Law School.

In a statement on X, the Harvard-trained law expert revealed that he would begin teaching the Master of Laws programme in January 2025.

"I thank God for the opportunity to serve at the Daystar University Law School as Professor after a previous 25-year stint at UoN. Another new beginning. I look forward to engagement in the Master of Laws Programme from January 2025. Where the youth are, I pray I always be there," Kibwana stated.

This move marks a significant return to the academic world for the seasoned scholar, who had previously maintained a low profile following the conclusion of his second term as the first Governor of Makueni County in 2022.

Prof Kivutha Kibwana
Prof Kivutha Kibwana

READ: Kalonzo rubbishes Kivutha Kibwana’s calls to retire from politics

Prof Kivutha Kibwana boasts an impressive academic background, spanning some of the most prestigious institutions globally.

His journey began at the University of Nairobi, where he earned a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree with honours in 1976. He then pursued a Master of Laws (LLM) at the University of London in 1977.

Kibwana further advanced his legal expertise at Harvard University, earning another LLM in 1984, before completing a Doctor of Juridical Science (SJD) at The George Washington University Law School in 1988.

Prof Kibwana’s career is not limited to academia. His political journey began in earnest in 2003 when he served as the Member of Parliament for Makueni Constituency.

Prof Kivutha Kibwana
Prof Kivutha Kibwana

READ: Kivutha Kibwana’s final message as he quits elective politics

He held various ministerial roles, including as the Minister for Environment and Natural Resources from 2005 to 2007 and Acting Minister of Lands between 2006 and 2007.

Additionally, he served as the Assistant Minister in the Office of the Vice President and Ministry of Home Affairs in 2005.

His most notable public service role was as Governor of Makueni County, a position he held for two consecutive terms from 2013 to 2022.

Under his leadership, Makueni County became a model for devolution in Kenya, praised for its effective service delivery and development initiatives.

Kibwana’s return to teaching is seen as a natural progression, given his vast experience and passion for mentoring future generations.

His appointment at Daystar University will offer law students the opportunity to learn from a distinguished academic and public servant.

Prof Kivutha Kibwana
Prof Kivutha Kibwana

READ: Kivutha Kibwana cites election sabotage after losing senate race

As he prepares for this new role, Kibwana emphasised his desire to connect with younger generations, particularly in academia. "Where the youth are, I pray I always be there," he said highlighting his commitment to nurturing Kenya’s next generation of legal professionals.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

