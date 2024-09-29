Sh8B payout & banging table on Ruto among points in Gachagua impeachment motion

The impeachment motion opens what would be akin to Gachagua’s Pandora’s box going by the accusations labelled against the DP who is only two months into his first term and which could sink his political career.

It lifts the lid on what happened behind the scenes as emotions flared and deep divisions emerged, leaving the President and his deputy in a marriage that many opine is irredeemable.

NTV accessed the impeachment motion and reported on the same, with the stage set for the defining moment on Tuesday afternoon when the motion is expected to be tabled in parliament.

Below is the detailed breakdown contained in the report.

Sh8 billion payout & banging the table on President Ruto

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is accused of demanding a hefty Sh8 Billion payout from his boss after sharp differences emerged just a few months into their first term.

Sources privy to the details as documented in the impeachment motion claim that Gachagua arrived at the figure by placing a Sh4000 price tag on every vote that President William Ruto got from the Mount Kenya region.

President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during meeting with and National Government Administration Officers at the Kenya School of Government, Kabete. Pulse Live Kenya

He reportedly insisted that he contributed to the votes which saw Ruto sweep to victory and would only walk away from his position if the Sh8billion demand was met, failure to which the divorce would be noisy, chaotic and with many casualties as it is turning out to be.

His accusers further allege that Gachagua lost his cool at a heated meeting where this demand was tabled and confronted the president, banging the table on his boss in frustration. This they hold is gross misconduct that will form part of the impeachment proceedings.

Abuse of office and misuse of public resources

Gachagua’s accusers hold that he has abused his office by diverting resources and materials meant to construct the Malindi-Kilifi Highway to a private road leading to a hotel linked to him.

This is effect left denied the public infrastructure financed by tax payers with the resources being used to serve the business interests of the DP.

Sh5.7billion acquired in 2 years

Gachagua’s economic prosperity in record time is also in focus with his accusers maintaining that he has accrued more than Sh 5.7 billion in the two years that he has served as the DP.

File image of President William Ruto with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

This change in fortune has raised the eyebrows of his accusers who hold that with a salary of about 12 million per year, such a feat is a miracle as the figure would stand at 24 million.

His assets are also likely to feature, with critics noting that the second in command has expanded his empire significantly in record time.

Gen Z protests and leaking state secrets

The ghosts of Gen-Z protests are also resurfacing in the impeachment with Gachagua accused of sponsoring violence meted out by goons who infiltrated the protests that ran in the months of June and July.

The DP is also under scrutiny for allegedly going against the oath of secrecy by leaking state secrets.