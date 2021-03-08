Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto was arrested on Sunday by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

His arrest came shortly after he paid a visit to families that had been evicted from the controversial Trans Nzoia scheme, at Katikomor market where they have been camping.

According to Standard, the legislator was on his way to Kitale when he was stopped by the DCI officers and ordered to surrender. He was later taken to Endebess Police station where he was booked.

The reason for the MP's arrest still remains unknown.

The report by Standard said that the officers mentioned an arrest warrant from 2017.