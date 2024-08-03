Singer KarehB marks 4 months since son's death with touching tribute

Kareh B revealed that her youngest son has been enquiring about his older sibling who passed on four months ago, including the answers she provided.

Taking to social media, the mother of two recounted a recent conversation in which her youngest son, Jeremy enquired about Mwadulo.

"The last 4 months have felt like forever. Jeremy asked me the other day, which university you'll be joining...I told him School of Aviation.” She stated.

Kareh B also added that Mwadulo who died on the spot after the bus he was travelling in from school was involved in an accident is dearly missed by the family.

“You're still his role model We miss You so dearly. We love you Dulo ." Kareh B added.

Mwadulo lost his life while returning home from school on April 01, 2024.

The 17-year-old was among scores of passengers aboard an Easy Coach bus that was involved in an accident at the Mamboleo roundabout in Kisumu.

According to eye-witnesses, the driver lost control of the bus, resulting in the accident.

KarehB's search for answers following son's death

The driver of the bus fled the scene after the accident but was later arrested and arraigned in court.

While expressing her profound grief following the tragedy, the Mugithi star asked pertinent questions to state agencies and Chavakali High School where the deceased was a student.

"I need answers. I am breaking apart... I have been a parent at Chavakali Boys for the past 4 years and no one has called to inform me of my son's death or even condole with me.

"Education Minister, who permitted minors to travel at night? Transport & Roads Minister; was the whole traffic marshall asleep that no one noticed minors travelling at night?" Kareh B questioned while seeking answers.

Chavakali High School students honour Joseph Mwadulo at his funeral

Kareh B, also known as Mary Goicha bade farewell to her beloved son, Joseph Mwadulo in an emotional burial ceremony in Kimangaru, Embu County.

Chavakali High School students attended the funeral of their departed colleague in full uniform.