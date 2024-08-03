The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Singer KarehB marks 4 months since son's death with touching tribute

Charles Ouma

KarehB opened up on the last four months that have been a difficult time with Joseph Mwadulo's younger sibling asking her questions

Singer KarehB
Singer KarehB

Mugithi singer KarehB has opened up on the last four months that have been a difficult time for her since losing her beloved son, Joseph Mwadulo in a tragic road accident.

Kareh B revealed that her youngest son has been enquiring about his older sibling who passed on four months ago, including the answers she provided.

Taking to social media, the mother of two recounted a recent conversation in which her youngest son, Jeremy enquired about Mwadulo.

"The last 4 months have felt like forever. Jeremy asked me the other day, which university you'll be joining...I told him School of Aviation.” She stated.

Mugithi singer Mary Goicha, 'karehB
Mugithi singer Mary Goicha, 'karehB Pulse Live Kenya

Kareh B also added that Mwadulo who died on the spot after the bus he was travelling in from school was involved in an accident is dearly missed by the family.

“You're still his role model We miss You so dearly. We love you Dulo ." Kareh B added.

READ: KarehB bids farewell to son in emotional burial & Chavakali students' special honour

Mwadulo lost his life while returning home from school on April 01, 2024.

The 17-year-old was among scores of passengers aboard an Easy Coach bus that was involved in an accident at the Mamboleo roundabout in Kisumu.

According to eye-witnesses, the driver lost control of the bus, resulting in the accident.

The driver of the bus fled the scene after the accident but was later arrested and arraigned in court.

While expressing her profound grief following the tragedy, the Mugithi star asked pertinent questions to state agencies and Chavakali High School where the deceased was a student.

"I need answers. I am breaking apart... I have been a parent at Chavakali Boys for the past 4 years and no one has called to inform me of my son's death or even condole with me.

"Education Minister, who permitted minors to travel at night? Transport & Roads Minister; was the whole traffic marshall asleep that no one noticed minors travelling at night?" Kareh B questioned while seeking answers.

Kareh B, also known as Mary Goicha bade farewell to her beloved son, Joseph Mwadulo in an emotional burial ceremony in Kimangaru, Embu County.

Chavakali High School students carrying the body of Joe Mwadulo during his funeral service
Chavakali High School students carrying the body of Joe Mwadulo during his funeral service Pulse Live Kenya
Chavakali High School students attended the funeral of their departed colleague in full uniform.

READ: KarehB turns to gov't for answers as Chavakali High remains silent on son's death

Kareh B explained that the students opted to honour their fallen colleague in this way because according to them, Joe was a soldier, he was a hero, and he died in uniform.

ADVERTISEMENT

