Kenyans react as Karen Nyamu goes after LSK President Faith Odhiambo

The lawmaker took to social media claiming that rejecting the appointment is a clear indication that the LSK President is not interested in providing solutions to the country’s problems.

“I’m not sure the rationale for LSK president Faith Odhiambo to decline the President’s appointment to the taskforce that will conduct a forensic audit of Public Debt".

“She has turned down an opportunity to have Kenyans interests represented by the premier bar association in line,” Nyamu wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyans go after Karen Nyamu for slamming LSK President Faith Odhiambo

Netizens fired back with comments flowing thick and fast, with Kenyans rallying behind the LSK president.

A section of Kenyans questioned the lawmaker’s intention, noting that forming the taskforce means spending taxpayers’ money on sitting allowances at a time when the country has a functional office of the Auditor General to execute the same task and efforts at a time when focus is on the prudent utilization of resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some users noted that the explanation offered by Faith Odhiambo was clear for anyone capable of reading and comprehending the same.

Simon Djsimpexx C: Nyinyi bado hamwelewi Kenya inachange.... duplication ya Job itatucost bado. Cheki, hata hio nomination za senate hatuzitaki.

Penta Jewel: Why, she explained it well, it is unconstitutional. There is an office for that. Why create more to spend more money on"taskforce" yet there is an auditor to do that.

Mkalla Mwambodze: Muhimu ni kuheshimu maamuzi ya kila mmoja. Kukubali ama kukataa ni hiari ya mtu .

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheila Hilsden Kimulwet: She's wise and level headed. Not easily swayed like most of you. That's how true leaders are made. Focus!

Pauline Wangari: I don't see anything wrong with her decision because I understand that job belongs to the office Auditor-General (OAG). Whatever game the government is trying to play,it's not gonna work this time around.

Dekibe Denoh: She has not, she has just followed the law...she said the only person who can do the Audit is the Auditor General

Osire K'Kiriago: She explained...are you unable to read?

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Gilbert K Koskei: Don't say Kenyan interests. It's your interest and president. We have Auditor General whom we pay from taxes to do audit. Why form another committee to waste public resources. What will be the work of the Auditor general office??? You are a lawyer and you know.