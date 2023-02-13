Sabina Chege slapped with tough demand amid Azimio woes

Mbui has claimed that a meeting will be held so as to come up with suitable action against Sabina and the other MPs who accompanied her to the State House.

"It's a no-brainer. Sabina Chege is the current deputy whip in the Azimio la Umoja coalition. So if she has gone to work with Kenya Kwanza how is she going to whip us? Whipping in the house means that we want the position of our coalition to be supported.

Sabina Chege Pulse Live Kenya

"She says she is supporting the other side. It does not even need for us to de-whip her. She needed to have just resigned from that office. We will just confirm whoever will continue with that work," said Mbui in an interview on Monday.

Sabina was a key member of the Azimio camp during the General Election in 2022 and she was rewarded with a legislative post because of her loyalty and dedication to the Jubilee Party.

Things have now changed along the way after meeting Ruto and she together with a section of the Jubilee MPs vowed to work with the government in order to achieve the agendas set by the Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

Pulse Live Kenya

Jalang'o speaks on visiting Ruto

Mbui's statement has come days after Lang'ata MP Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang,o was kicked out of an Azimio meeting for meeting with William Ruto.

Jalang'o defended his visit to the State House by stating that he met with Ruto to discuss on implementing key projects in his constituency.

He added that he didn't ask for permission from Raila Odinga who is the Orange Democratic Movement leader since he had already given MPs allied to him the key to work.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Lang'ata lawmaker has since insisted that he is still loyal to Azimio despite holding talks with Ruto.