ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sabina Chege slapped with tough demand amid Azimio woes

Fabian Simiyu

Sabina Chege and a section of Jubilee MPs met with President William Ruto at State House recently

Sabina Chege
Sabina Chege

Kathiani Member of Parliament Robert Mbui has said that nominated Jubilee MP Sabina Chege will be de-whipped from her Deputy Minority Whip role after meeting with President William Ruto at State House recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Mbui has claimed that a meeting will be held so as to come up with suitable action against Sabina and the other MPs who accompanied her to the State House.

"It's a no-brainer. Sabina Chege is the current deputy whip in the Azimio la Umoja coalition. So if she has gone to work with Kenya Kwanza how is she going to whip us? Whipping in the house means that we want the position of our coalition to be supported.

Sabina Chege
Sabina Chege Sabina Chege Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jubilee MPs break rank with Azimio, meet Ruto [Photos]

"She says she is supporting the other side. It does not even need for us to de-whip her. She needed to have just resigned from that office. We will just confirm whoever will continue with that work," said Mbui in an interview on Monday.

Sabina was a key member of the Azimio camp during the General Election in 2022 and she was rewarded with a legislative post because of her loyalty and dedication to the Jubilee Party.

Things have now changed along the way after meeting Ruto and she together with a section of the Jubilee MPs vowed to work with the government in order to achieve the agendas set by the Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

Kathiani MP Robert Mbui
Kathiani MP Robert Mbui Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jalang'o: Why I didn't brief Raila before meeting Ruto

Mbui's statement has come days after Lang'ata MP Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang,o was kicked out of an Azimio meeting for meeting with William Ruto.

Jalang'o defended his visit to the State House by stating that he met with Ruto to discuss on implementing key projects in his constituency.

He added that he didn't ask for permission from Raila Odinga who is the Orange Democratic Movement leader since he had already given MPs allied to him the key to work.

President William Ruto with Lang'ata MP Jalango at State House on February 7, 2023
President William Ruto with Lang'ata MP Jalango at State House on February 7, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The Lang'ata lawmaker has since insisted that he is still loyal to Azimio despite holding talks with Ruto.

Mbui concluded by stating that there is a possibility of the MPs returning to Azimio after learning that it will be difficult to fulfill the Kenya Kwanza agendas.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

3 men rescued from hungry mchele babes at Kamakis

3 men rescued from hungry mchele babes at Kamakis

Linet Toto lands in court over misuse of office

Linet Toto lands in court over misuse of office

IG Koome debuts new police uniform [Photos]

IG Koome debuts new police uniform [Photos]

Sabina Chege slapped with tough demand amid Azimio woes

Sabina Chege slapped with tough demand amid Azimio woes

Babu Owino reacts to national prayers set for Valentine's Day

Babu Owino reacts to national prayers set for Valentine's Day

How KBC became most watched station after Citizen TV in 2022

How KBC became most watched station after Citizen TV in 2022

Ruto invites Kenyans to mark Valentine's Day in this way

Ruto invites Kenyans to mark Valentine's Day in this way

Nandi DG speaks on LGBTQ+ couples in her county

Nandi DG speaks on LGBTQ+ couples in her county

Why Azimio was forced to postpone anti-Ruto rally

Why Azimio was forced to postpone anti-Ruto rally

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Barbara Magoha speaking at Consolata Shrine in Nairobi on February 9, 2023

Barbara Magoha recounts how husband appeared to her in a dream day after his death

Young woman opening the car door. Credit: Fotostorm

Why many Kenyans are experiencing slight shock when touching cars, doors, other objects

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i

Raila rushes to Matiangi's house after reports of police presence [Video]

Collage of Police IG Japheth Koome and former Interior CS Fred Matiang'

Police IG speaks after reports of Matiangi's house raid