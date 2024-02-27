Kawangware businessman caught on CCTV assaulting woman gets his day in court

The incident, which sparked outrage on social media, led to Mathenge being charged at Kibera Law Courts on Monday.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Mwangi, Mathenge faced assault charges and was arraigned for plea-taking.

His defence counsel made an oral bail application, prompting objections from the lawyer representing the complainant.

Citing concerns over rising cases of gender-based violence and the potentially dangerous employer-employee relationship between Mathenge and the complainant, the prosecution strongly urged the court to issue a pre-bail report before considering bail.

Supporting the prosecution's stance, the court acknowledged the seriousness of the offence but ruled that it was bailable. Mathenge was granted either a cash bail of Sh20,000 or a bond of Sh50,000.

The disturbing video of the incident, which circulated widely online, depicted Mathenge shouting at the female employee and subjecting her to physical abuse, including slaps and kicks.

Despite her attempts to defend herself, the victim found herself cornered and pushed against a clothes stand by the aggressor.

The video which went viral on social media was condemned by netizens and other human rights organisations condemned the incident and called for action to be taken against the perpetrator.

This case comes at a time when Kenya, like many countries, is grappling with the scourge of gender-based violence, with activists calling for stricter laws, enhanced protection mechanisms, and societal change to address the issue comprehensively.

It highlights the urgent need for stronger measures to protect employees from such abuse and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.

