Kawira Mwangaza's son & brother among 5 arrested by DCI over blogger's death

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has submitted an application seeking the detention of Kenneth Mutua, Fredrick Muriuki, Frankline Kimathi, Timothy Kinoti, and Murangiri Kenneth for 21 days at Muthaiga Police Station.

This is to allow the DCI investigators sufficient time to conclude their inquiries, as outlined in an application filed at the Kiambu Magistrate Court.

The five suspects were arrested on January 4, in Meru County, with investigators placing them in various police stations in Kiambu and Nairobi counties.

The application states, "From the time the respondents were arrested, the time to conclude the investigations has not been adequate, and the applicant requires 21 days to enable the conclusion of the investigations while the respondents are in police custody."

According to the application, the suspects enticed the Meru blogger by claiming that Governor Mwangaza, whom he had politically criticized, wanted to meet him for a truce.

The blogger, residing in Igembe South, traveled to Meru town to meet the suspects but went missing, leading to his family raising the alarm.

Daniel Muthiani was reported missing on December 2, 2023, and his body was later discovered dumped in Mutonga River in Tharaka Nithi County on December 16, 2023.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has sought 21 days to hold another suspect, Vincent Kirimi alias Supuu, who had been arrested earlier.

The Inspector General of Police has been given seven days to forward the murder inquiry file.

The ODPP has constituted a team of senior prosecutors to guide the investigations, assuring that the perpetrators will be held accountable, regardless of their societal status.