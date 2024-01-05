The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kawira Mwangaza's son & brother among 5 arrested by DCI over blogger's death

Denis Mwangi

DCI officers have arrested five more suspects in connection with the death of Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani, known as Sniper.

Meru-based blogger Bernard Muthiani alias Sniper
Meru-based blogger Bernard Muthiani alias Sniper

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza's son and brother, alongside three other suspects, have been arrested in connection with the murder of renowned Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani, known as Sniper.

Recommended articles

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has submitted an application seeking the detention of Kenneth Mutua, Fredrick Muriuki, Frankline Kimathi, Timothy Kinoti, and Murangiri Kenneth for 21 days at Muthaiga Police Station.

This is to allow the DCI investigators sufficient time to conclude their inquiries, as outlined in an application filed at the Kiambu Magistrate Court.

The five suspects were arrested on January 4, in Meru County, with investigators placing them in various police stations in Kiambu and Nairobi counties.

ADVERTISEMENT
Murdered Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani aka Snipper
Murdered Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani aka Snipper Pulse Live Kenya

The application states, "From the time the respondents were arrested, the time to conclude the investigations has not been adequate, and the applicant requires 21 days to enable the conclusion of the investigations while the respondents are in police custody."

According to the application, the suspects enticed the Meru blogger by claiming that Governor Mwangaza, whom he had politically criticized, wanted to meet him for a truce.

The blogger, residing in Igembe South, traveled to Meru town to meet the suspects but went missing, leading to his family raising the alarm.

Daniel Muthiani was reported missing on December 2, 2023, and his body was later discovered dumped in Mutonga River in Tharaka Nithi County on December 16, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has sought 21 days to hold another suspect, Vincent Kirimi alias Supuu, who had been arrested earlier.

The Inspector General of Police has been given seven days to forward the murder inquiry file.

Murdered Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani aka Snipper
Murdered Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani aka Snipper Pulse Live Kenya

The ODPP has constituted a team of senior prosecutors to guide the investigations, assuring that the perpetrators will be held accountable, regardless of their societal status.

The ODPP will review the facts and evidence in line with constitutional guidelines and relevant laws upon receiving the Murder Inquiry File from the Inspector General of the National Police Service within seven days.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

First batch of visa-free foreign travellers land at JKIA

First batch of visa-free foreign travellers land at JKIA

EPRA issues 4 guidelines to identify counterfeit LPG gases rising in the market

EPRA issues 4 guidelines to identify counterfeit LPG gases rising in the market

11 miners trapped in Zimbabwe's gold mine collapse

11 miners trapped in Zimbabwe's gold mine collapse

Kawira Mwangaza's son & brother among 5 arrested by DCI over blogger's death

Kawira Mwangaza's son & brother among 5 arrested by DCI over blogger's death

Meg Whitman's Biography: Early life, Sh488B wealth, business acumen & personal life

Meg Whitman's Biography: Early life, Sh488B wealth, business acumen & personal life

Gov't requests for removal of items from Google rose in 2023

Gov't requests for removal of items from Google rose in 2023

Museveni rallies Commonwealth speakers to abandon neo-colonial practices

Museveni rallies Commonwealth speakers to abandon neo-colonial practices

Identity of student captured attacking medic at Port Victoria Hospital revealed

Identity of student captured attacking medic at Port Victoria Hospital revealed

CS Namwamba speaks after viral woman invoked his name in argument with medics

CS Namwamba speaks after viral woman invoked his name in argument with medics

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenya's First Lady Rachel Ruto and Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika

Theories Kenyans have come up with after Rachel Ruto's viral photo

UAP Old Mutual Towers fire

Update on fire that caught Old Mutual Tower after New Year fireworks display

Vehicle the four young men were shot in

How a trip upcountry saved gang member from Buruburu shooting

Abel Mutua

Film-maker Abel Mutua asks for financial assistance after death struck family