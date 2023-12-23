Murdered blogger Snipper's last minutes alive & cause of death revealed

An autopsy done on the body revealed that the blogger met his death after being strangled on the neck.

According to Government pathologist Johansen Oduor who conducted the postmortem, the deceased had marks on his neck and exhibited signs of lacking oxygen prior to death, pointing to the direction of being strangled to death.

The autopsy was conducted on Friday, December 22 at the Marimanti Level 4 hospital Mortuary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sniper also suffered fractured ribs and had several injuries on his neck, which according to the autopsy, suggest that he was strangled to death then thrown into a river.

Pulse Live Kenya

The body was found with no signs that the blogger attempted to defend himself from his attackers, an indication that he may have been subdued to a level that he could do little in self-defense.

DNA samples were collected from the body for further analysis to confirm if the body believed to be that of the blogger is actually his as it had already decomposed despite being intact.

The family has appealed to the relevant government agencies to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to face the law, stating that the autopsy was done in a satisfactory manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blogger who was active on social media, blogging on local and country politics went missing on December 02, 2023 after receiving a call and leaving his house to a meeting.

His concerned wife filed a report with the police after he failed to return with a frantic search mounted.

Two weeks later, the body believed to be his was discovered on December 16, 2023.

Itumbi, Alai demand for justice

ADVERTISEMENT

His death made headlines with President William Ruto's digital secretary Dennis Itumbi and Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai voicing their concerns and demanding for justice.

"We have a great DCI Kenya boss. Please ndugu find the killers of this blogger and let them face the full force of the law.

"If anyone disagrees with a blogger please do not torture and kill anyone for having an opinion. Counter it with system ya facts - unacceptable!" Itumbi stated while urging the DCI to leave no stone unturned.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Muthiani’s consistent criticism of the Meru County leadership raises serious concerns about the moves behind his tragic death."

ADVERTISEMENT

“We urgently call upon the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, along with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to launch an immediate and thorough investigation into this heinous crime,” Alai stated on his part.