ADVERTISEMENT
KDF officer helps hunt down daughter's fugitive boyfriend after 2 years on the run

Denis Mwangi

KDF officer helps capture daughter’s fugitive boyfriend

A stock photo of KDF officers during a field operation
A stock photo of KDF officers during a field operation

In a dramatic twist at the Eldoret Law Court, a Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) officer played a crucial role in the arrest of his daughter’s boyfriend, who had been dodging fraud charges for over two years.

Stephen Yego, a KDF officer, appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Mogire Onkoba to request the withdrawal of his surety for Jacob Kipserem, also known as Obed Sisei.

Yego had initially used his title deed to secure Kipserem’s release, but after the accused repeatedly failed to appear in court, Yego sought to reclaim his property.

Expressing his frustration, Yego stated that Kipserem had missed more than eight court appearances, prompting numerous calls from the court.

“I have come to demand my title deed back and let the suspect carry his own cross. I have ensured that I hand him to the court but I do not want to be involved as his surety anymore since he has shown that he is not an honest person,” Yego told the court.

Eldoret Law Courts
Eldoret Law Courts Eldoret Law Courts Pulse Live Kenya

Kipserem, 34, stands accused of defrauding Shadrack Kibunguchy of Sh960,000 under the false pretense of securing military jobs for Kibunguchy’s sons.

The alleged offenses took place between November 3 and December 3, 2021, in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Initially arraigned on March 25, 2022, Kipserem denied the charges and was released on a Sh400,000 bond, with Yego standing as surety by pledging his title deed, influenced by his daughter’s relationship with the accused.

However, Kipserem subsequently fled Uasin Gishu County, leading the court to issue an arrest warrant.

After more than two years on the run, Kipserem was apprehended by detectives following a public tip-off about his hideout in the South Rift region.

When questioned in court, Kipserem claimed he had been in Magadi, South Rift, seeking better opportunities and had lost track of his court dates.

A photo of a judge striking gavel in a courtroom
A photo of a judge striking gavel in a courtroom Pulse Live Kenya

He claimed to have forgot the exact date that his case was coming up.

Magistrate Onkoba immediately revoked Kipserem’s bond and ordered his remand until the case is resolved.

The court also granted Yego’s request to have his title deed returned.

The case is set for mention on June 19 for further directions.

Denis Mwangi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

