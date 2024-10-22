The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
KDF's post-deployment plan for soldiers returning from Somalia

Amos Robi

The soldiers were hailed for their critical role in contributing to regional security and for their efforts in creating a safer environment in Somalia

A contingent of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers deployed to Somalia under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) returning home from Somalia
A contingent of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers deployed to Somalia under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) returned home over the weekend.

The troops, stationed at Kuday Forward Operating Base (FOB), arrived back in the country as part of the gradual handover of security responsibilities to Somalia Security Forces.

This process aims to enable Somalia to take full control of its security landscape.

Upon their return, the soldiers were received at Embakasi Garrison by Brigadier (Brig) Jackson Lesaiyo, the garrison Commander.

Brig Lesaiyo expressed his deep appreciation for the soldiers’ dedication, professionalism, and discipline throughout their tour of duty in Somalia.

"We are proud of you and congratulations on completing your tour of duty. We appreciate you for upholding high levels of professionalism and discipline, enabling you to effectively execute your mandate," said Brig Lesaiyo.

The soldiers were hailed for their critical role in contributing to regional security and for their efforts in creating a safer environment in Somalia during their deployment.

Their mission under ATMIS was crucial in suppressing militant activities and fostering stability in one of the most volatile regions in East Africa.

Brig Lesaiyo acknowledged that the deployment of the KDF troops to Somalia had not only enhanced the security situation in the war-torn nation but also contributed significantly to the safety and stability of the greater region.

"Your efforts have made Somalia and the surrounding region more secure, and for that, we are grateful," he noted.

The KDF’s involvement in Somalia is part of a broader regional and international effort to curb terrorism and restore peace in the Horn of Africa.

Following their return, the troops will undergo routine post-deployment counselling programmes.

These sessions are designed to assist in their smooth transition back to civilian life and family reunification, helping them manage the psychological and emotional impacts of their deployment.

The reception ceremony was attended by senior officers, fellow soldiers, and service members, all of whom expressed their gratitude and pride in the returning troops.

Kenya remains committed to supporting Somalia’s journey towards peace and security, with the gradual drawdown of ATMIS signalling an important milestone in the region’s stabilisation efforts.

