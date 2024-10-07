Inside Kenya's Special Operations Group where only 5% of recruits graduate

This elite paramilitary unit is part of the Border Patrol Unit and has been trained to operate in high-stakes environments, often collaborating with other security forces.

The SOG is the most sophisticated and effective fighting force within the police.

According to the Ministry of Interior, out of every 2000 recruits who join the 6-month specialised training only about 100 graduate.

“What that 100 does is equal to what 10,000 would do in ordinary circumstances,” Interior CS Kithure Kindiki recently told the National Assembly Committee on National Security.

Kenyan special forces Pulse Live Kenya

Background and Formation

The SOG was established to enhance Kenya's ability to respond to threats, particularly from al-Shabaab, which has perpetrated attacks within the country.

The group is composed of highly trained officers selected from various units, including the General Service Unit (GSU) and the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU).

Their training emphasises tactical operations and coordination with international forces, making them a vital asset in both domestic and foreign missions.

The training of the Special Operations Group is rigorous and multifaceted, designed to equip officers with the skills necessary for high-stakes operations against terrorism and organised crime.

Kenyan special forces Pulse Live Kenya

Training Overview

Candidates for the SOG must be drawn from various units within the National Police Service, including the General Service Unit (GSU) and the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU).

They undergo a stringent selection process to ensure they meet the physical and psychological demands of the role.

SOG personnel receive specialised paramilitary training, which includes advanced tactical skills, combat readiness, and operational planning.

This training is essential for their effectiveness in counterterrorism operations, especially in high-risk areas like the Kenya-Somalia border.

Kenyan special forces Pulse Live Kenya

Officers are trained to use a variety of modern equipment, including firearms, anti-riot gear, and surveillance technology.

The SOG's training prepares them not only for domestic operations but also for international missions.

Recent Operations and International Deployment

The SOG are actively involved in operations against al-Shabaab in Boni Forest and other high risk areas.

Recently, the SOG was selected for a deployment to Haiti as part of a multinational force aimed at restoring order amid rampant gang violence.

