KeNHA gives re-direction as it announces 32-day traffic disruption on Mombasa Road

In a notice issued on Friday, September 13, 2024, KeNHA revealed that a section of the Nairobi-bound lanes near Syokimau Railway Station will be affected by roadworks starting Friday, September 20, 2024, and will continue until Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

Road realignment and footbridge construction

KeNHA has indicated that the disruption is necessary to facilitate the construction of a mid-span footbridge foundation and the realignment of Mombasa Road in the specified area.

According to the notice, the foundation will be erected at the median between the Nairobi-bound lanes and the Nairobi Expressway fence.

“This is to allow for the realignment of the road and construction of a mid-span footbridge foundation at the median between the Nairobi-bound lanes and the adjacent Nairobi Expressway fence,” KeNHA stated in the notice.

A footbridge

This construction project is expected to significantly affect the flow of traffic along the busy Mombasa Road corridor, one of the major routes into Nairobi.

Traffic management plan

KeNHA has advised motorists to familiarise themselves with the traffic management plan provided to minimise the expected delays.

During the construction period, traffic police and marshals will be deployed to the site to assist drivers in navigating the affected section of the road.

“KeNHA advises motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan below and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site,” the authority urged.

Motorists travelling into the city are advised to anticipate delays and consider alternative routes where possible to avoid congestion.

Appeal for cooperation

In its notice, KeNHA has also appealed to drivers to exercise patience and cooperate with traffic authorities during the 32-day roadworks to ensure minimal disruption.

The authority emphasised that the presence of traffic police and marshals is intended to ease congestion and facilitate smooth traffic flow, but compliance from road users is crucial to avoid unnecessary traffic build-up.

