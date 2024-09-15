The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

KeNHA gives re-direction as it announces 32-day traffic disruption on Mombasa Road

Amos Robi

During the construction period, traffic police and marshals will be deployed to the site to assist drivers in navigating the affected section of the road.

An AI-generated image of a road sign indicating that the road is closed
An AI-generated image of a road sign indicating that the road is closed

Motorists using Mombasa Road will face a month-long traffic disruption, according to an announcement made by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

Recommended articles

In a notice issued on Friday, September 13, 2024, KeNHA revealed that a section of the Nairobi-bound lanes near Syokimau Railway Station will be affected by roadworks starting Friday, September 20, 2024, and will continue until Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

KeNHA has indicated that the disruption is necessary to facilitate the construction of a mid-span footbridge foundation and the realignment of Mombasa Road in the specified area.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the notice, the foundation will be erected at the median between the Nairobi-bound lanes and the Nairobi Expressway fence.

“This is to allow for the realignment of the road and construction of a mid-span footbridge foundation at the median between the Nairobi-bound lanes and the adjacent Nairobi Expressway fence,” KeNHA stated in the notice.

A footbridge
A footbridge A footbridge Pulse Live Kenya

READ: KeNHA to close Haile Selassie Roundabout on Uhuru Highway for 1.5 months

This construction project is expected to significantly affect the flow of traffic along the busy Mombasa Road corridor, one of the major routes into Nairobi.

ADVERTISEMENT

KeNHA has advised motorists to familiarise themselves with the traffic management plan provided to minimise the expected delays.

During the construction period, traffic police and marshals will be deployed to the site to assist drivers in navigating the affected section of the road.

“KeNHA advises motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan below and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site,” the authority urged.

Motorists travelling into the city are advised to anticipate delays and consider alternative routes where possible to avoid congestion.

ADVERTISEMENT
File image of a traffic police officer manning traffic on a road in Nairobi. [Ma3 Route]
File image of a traffic police officer manning traffic on a road in Nairobi. [Ma3 Route] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: KeNHA announces traffic disruption at major interchange, offers alternative routes

In its notice, KeNHA has also appealed to drivers to exercise patience and cooperate with traffic authorities during the 32-day roadworks to ensure minimal disruption.

The authority emphasised that the presence of traffic police and marshals is intended to ease congestion and facilitate smooth traffic flow, but compliance from road users is crucial to avoid unnecessary traffic build-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the public that a section of Mombasa Road (A8) near Syokimau Railway Station will experience traffic disruption along the Nairobi-bound lanes from Friday, September 20, 2024, to Tuesday, October 22, 2024,” the notice read.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Several rushed to hospital as matatu ferrying passengers overturns

Several rushed to hospital as matatu ferrying passengers overturns

Lawmaker who went missing in Nairobi found unconscious in Migori hospital

Lawmaker who went missing in Nairobi found unconscious in Migori hospital

KeNHA gives re-direction as it announces 32-day traffic disruption on Mombasa Road

KeNHA gives re-direction as it announces 32-day traffic disruption on Mombasa Road

Don’t come here - Pastor Ng'ang'a lectures Mt Kenya residents opposing Gachagua

Don’t come here - Pastor Ng'ang'a lectures Mt Kenya residents opposing Gachagua

Details of ODM’s talks with Ruto & Kenya Kwanza

Details of ODM’s talks with Ruto & Kenya Kwanza

This is clearly false - Germany dismisses claims of 250,000 jobs deal with Kenya

This is clearly false - Germany dismisses claims of 250,000 jobs deal with Kenya

EPRA announces new fuel prices as diesel prices fall by highest margin

EPRA announces new fuel prices as diesel prices fall by highest margin

Profile of the only Kenyan killed in 9/11 terrorist attack at World Trade Center

Profile of the only Kenyan killed in 9/11 terrorist attack at World Trade Center

Police officer on the run as fight over barmaid turns tragic in love triangle

Police officer on the run as fight over barmaid turns tragic in love triangle

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

US Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Donald Trump

Trump vs Harris debate: What to expect, ground rules, allocation of time & questions

Several rushed to hospital as bus full of passengers overturns along Thika Road

Several rushed to hospital as bus full of passengers overturns along Thika Road

Students in a domitory

Ministry of Education safety guidelines schools must follow & parents should check

Students in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu during demonstrations against the new university funding model on September 9, 2024

Key concerns about the new university funding model & possible solutions