The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

KeNHA announces traffic disruption at major interchange, offers alternative routes

Amos Robi

KeNHA has advised that the traffic disruption will commence on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, and continue until Sunday, October 1, 2024.

Gitaru Interchange
Gitaru Interchange
  • Traffic disruptions on A8 highway near Gitaru interchange from August 28 to October 1, 2024
  • KeNHA advises motorists to plan journeys, expect delays, and use alternative routes
  • Specific alternative routes outlined for vehicles affected by the disruption

Recommended articles

Motorists using the A8 highway around the Gitaru interchange can expect significant traffic disruptions starting Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced temporary changes to traffic flow to facilitate the ongoing construction of the Southeastern loop of the Gitaru interchange.

ADVERTISEMENT

KeNHA has advised that the traffic disruption will commence on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, and continue until Sunday, October 1, 2024.

An ongoing road construction in Kenya
An ongoing road construction in Kenya (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 6 roads motorists will pay to use if KenHa approves new tolling policy

This is to allow for the smooth progress of the road construction currently underway at the interchange. Motorists are urged to plan their journeys accordingly and anticipate delays.

ADVERTISEMENT

To minimise inconvenience, KeNHA has outlined several alternative routes for vehicles affected by the disruption.

Vehicles travelling from Nakuru to the Southern Bypass will be redirected at the Regen/Magana interchange, approximately 3 kilometres from the Gitaru interchange. From there, they will proceed to the bypass.

Motorists coming from the Western Bypass heading towards Nairobi will be required to use the slip road at the Kwa Magu underpass, diverting through Gitaru Market before proceeding to Mlango Soko and joining the A8 road at Rungiri.

Those travelling from Nairobi towards Ndenderu will have to turn at the Muguku interchange and then proceed to the Western Bypass.

The Nairobi Western Bypass
The Nairobi Western Bypass Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Ruto lands Sh477 billion deal for new Usahihi Expressway with 6 lanes

Meanwhile, vehicles from the Southern Bypass heading to Nairobi will need to take a left turn at the slip road, followed by a U-turn to rejoin Waiyaki Way towards the city.

Despite the disruptions, KeNHA has assured that some routes will remain unaffected.

Specifically, vehicles travelling between the Southern Bypass and Western Bypass, as well as those from Nakuru/Mai Mahiu to the Western Bypass and from Nairobi to the Southern Bypass, will not experience any disruption.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Geoffrey Mosiria: Career & academic background of Nairobi's Environment Chief Officer

Geoffrey Mosiria: Career & academic background of Nairobi's Environment Chief Officer

Video of man who drowned while vacationing with his girlfriend in Mombasa emerges

Video of man who drowned while vacationing with his girlfriend in Mombasa emerges

KeNHA announces traffic disruption at major interchange, offers alternative routes

KeNHA announces traffic disruption at major interchange, offers alternative routes

Several feared dead after school bus crashes at Gitaru junction

Several feared dead after school bus crashes at Gitaru junction

CS Mbadi caught unawares by inclusion in National Security Council [Video]

CS Mbadi caught unawares by inclusion in National Security Council [Video]

3 main conditions convicts must meet before getting presidential pardon

3 main conditions convicts must meet before getting presidential pardon

I stopped watching news - CJ Koome criticises university funding model

I stopped watching news - CJ Koome criticises university funding model

Inside job: Witness account contradicts police report on Gigiri Police Station escape

Inside job: Witness account contradicts police report on Gigiri Police Station escape

Differences between cash bail and bond, how it works in Kenya's legal system

Differences between cash bail and bond, how it works in Kenya's legal system

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Standard Media Group offices in Nairobi

Standard Media Group's statement after distressing video of staff at company headquarters

Jobseekers queue for interviews in Nairobi in the past. (Photo: Courtesy)

How residents lost Sh1.5 Billion in the latest employment scandal in Eldoret

Ministry of Health building

Ministry of Health issues update on Mpox in Kenya, cautions the public

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and ODM loyalist Nuru Okanga

Nuru Okanga gets Sh1.3M capital to start business & 3-bedroom house