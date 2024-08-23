KeNHA announces traffic disruption at major interchange, offers alternative routes

Motorists using the A8 highway around the Gitaru interchange can expect significant traffic disruptions starting Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced temporary changes to traffic flow to facilitate the ongoing construction of the Southeastern loop of the Gitaru interchange.

Scheduled traffic changes

ADVERTISEMENT

KeNHA has advised that the traffic disruption will commence on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, and continue until Sunday, October 1, 2024.

(Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

This is to allow for the smooth progress of the road construction currently underway at the interchange. Motorists are urged to plan their journeys accordingly and anticipate delays.

Alternative routes for motorists

ADVERTISEMENT

To minimise inconvenience, KeNHA has outlined several alternative routes for vehicles affected by the disruption.

Vehicles travelling from Nakuru to the Southern Bypass will be redirected at the Regen/Magana interchange, approximately 3 kilometres from the Gitaru interchange. From there, they will proceed to the bypass.

Motorists coming from the Western Bypass heading towards Nairobi will be required to use the slip road at the Kwa Magu underpass, diverting through Gitaru Market before proceeding to Mlango Soko and joining the A8 road at Rungiri.

Those travelling from Nairobi towards Ndenderu will have to turn at the Muguku interchange and then proceed to the Western Bypass.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, vehicles from the Southern Bypass heading to Nairobi will need to take a left turn at the slip road, followed by a U-turn to rejoin Waiyaki Way towards the city.

Uninterrupted routes

Despite the disruptions, KeNHA has assured that some routes will remain unaffected.