Fuel tanker crashes on Thika Road next to Blue Post Hotel [Photo]

The tanker’s chassis broke with the head falling into the Chania river. Police have responded to the accident and are managing the situation.

The number of casualties is, however, still unknown, as well as the cause of the accident.

In a different accident, two trucks caught fire after a head-on collision along the Mai Mahiu road. The two trucks caught fire on impact, which has, however, arrived in time to put it under control and took charge of the traffic flow.

Oil tanker crashes in Thika road next to Blue Post Hotel Pulse Live Kenya

KENHA has urged motorists to exercise caution and discipline, especially during this festive season.

The two accidents come just hours after eight people lost their lives along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway in a Tuesday evening accident.

According to witnesses, the accident occurred when a truck rammed into the two vehicles which were headed in opposite directions.

“Both matatus had 14 passengers each on board, police who immediately arrived at the same confirmed eight people dead and 23 people were rushed to hospital in critical condition,” Nakuru West OCPD Edward Ogware said.

The accident scene at the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway involving two PSVs and a truck Pulse Live Kenya

Statistics from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) show that an average of 12 Kenyans perish daily through road accidents.