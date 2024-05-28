The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why Kenya has been chosen to help EU deal with dangerous rebels in Yemen

Denis Mwangi

Kenya agrees to help European Union forces deal with Yemen's Houthi rebels

Operation ATALANTA conducted the joint multi-agency exercise called Usalama Bahirini for the first time with Kenya with the presence of the Kenyan Navy and the Kenyan Coast Guard Service.
Operation ATALANTA conducted the joint multi-agency exercise called Usalama Bahirini for the first time with Kenya with the presence of the Kenyan Navy and the Kenyan Coast Guard Service.

Kenya has pledged its support to the European Union in addressing maritime crime in the Indian Ocean, Gulf of Aden, and Red Sea, regions.

Recommended articles

The regions are increasingly threatened by pirate activity and attacks from Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

This cooperation comes as the EU, which maintains a naval force in these waters, seeks to mitigate the security threats disrupting international trade routes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EU's call for assistance is a response to escalating threats to shipping in these strategic maritime corridors.

Pirate attacks and Houthi rebel activities have significantly impacted the safe passage of vessels, prompting the EU to seek regional partnerships to bolster security efforts.

Houthi fighters gather during a military maneuver near Sanaa, Yemen, October 30, 2023
Houthi fighters gather during a military maneuver near Sanaa, Yemen, October 30, 2023 Houthi fighters gather during a military maneuver near Sanaa, Yemen, October 30, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

Henriette Geiger, the EU Ambassador to Kenya, highlighted that the EU is working closely with Kenya to manage and prosecute maritime crime suspects apprehended in the region's waters.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Ruto reveals timeline for deployment of police officers to Haiti

She noted that Kenya would formalise a legal agreement with the EU, allowing Operation Atalanta, the EU's anti-piracy mission, to transfer seized weapons and suspected traffickers to Kenya for prosecution.

"Seychelles has already agreed to a similar arrangement but, as a small island nation, it cannot handle the burden alone," Geiger stated.

Operation Atalanta, the EU's military initiative in the Horn of Africa, is primarily focused on countering piracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the operation faces challenges in prosecuting suspects due to jurisdictional constraints, necessitating collaboration with countries like Kenya that can prosecute these individuals.

Operation ATALANTA conducted the joint multi-agency exercise called Usalama Bahirini for the first time with Kenya with the presence of the Kenyan Navy and the Kenyan Coast Guard Service.
Operation ATALANTA conducted the joint multi-agency exercise called Usalama Bahirini for the first time with Kenya with the presence of the Kenyan Navy and the Kenyan Coast Guard Service. Operation ATALANTA conducted the joint multi-agency exercise called Usalama Bahirini for the first time with Kenya with the presence of the Kenyan Navy and the Kenyan Coast Guard Service. Pulse Live Kenya

Isaiah Nakoru, head of Kenya’s Department for Shipping and Maritime Affairs, reaffirmed Kenya’s readiness to contribute to regional security and ensure the free movement of goods and people.

"We must work together to achieve sustainable security and address all activities that threaten livelihoods and movement," Nakoru said.

READ: See why Kenya’s new deal with the European Union is making the rest of East Africa uneasy

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya has faced scrutiny over its ability to prosecute maritime crime suspects whose alleged offenses occur far from its shores.

However, a 2012 ruling by a Kenyan court confirmed the country's jurisdiction to try Somali pirates operating in international waters.

Operation ATALANTA conducted the joint multi-agency exercise called Usalama Bahirini for the first time with Kenya with the presence of the Kenyan Navy and the Kenyan Coast Guard Service.
Operation ATALANTA conducted the joint multi-agency exercise called Usalama Bahirini for the first time with Kenya with the presence of the Kenyan Navy and the Kenyan Coast Guard Service. Operation ATALANTA conducted the joint multi-agency exercise called Usalama Bahirini for the first time with Kenya with the presence of the Kenyan Navy and the Kenyan Coast Guard Service. Pulse Live Kenya

Despite this, maritime security consultant Andrew Mwangura pointed out ongoing legal challenges, emphasising the need to address root causes like illegal fishing in East African waters.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Kenyans to brace for repercussions of militant activities at the Red Sea

The issue of piracy remains a significant concern, with recent attacks off Somalia's coast renewing fears of a resurgence.

The early 2010s saw Somali pirates hijacking numerous ships for ransom.

In a recent incident, the EU naval force transferred six suspected pirates from Somalia to the Seychelles for trial, and last Friday, the EU force successfully freed a merchant ship and its 17 crew members from pirate control.

ADVERTISEMENT
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why Kenya has been chosen to help EU deal with dangerous rebels in Yemen

Why Kenya has been chosen to help EU deal with dangerous rebels in Yemen

Alternative saccos Forward Travellers' passengers can use after NTSA ban

Alternative saccos Forward Travellers' passengers can use after NTSA ban

Ruto addresses mūgūka ban & commits Sh500 million

Ruto addresses mūgūka ban & commits Sh500 million

CCTV footage shows moments before U.S. Embassy engineer was shot outside Kiambu club

CCTV footage shows moments before U.S. Embassy engineer was shot outside Kiambu club

Food & other expenses U.S. presidents pay from their pockets - What Kenya can learn

Food & other expenses U.S. presidents pay from their pockets - What Kenya can learn

How much Kenya Airways tickets could have cost for Ruto's U.S. trip - Report

How much Kenya Airways tickets could have cost for Ruto's U.S. trip - Report

Another county imposes ban on sale and consumption of muguka

Another county imposes ban on sale and consumption of muguka

Former president Kenyatta to lead 60-member team for AU duty in South Africa

Former president Kenyatta to lead 60-member team for AU duty in South Africa

Reactions to Ruto's remarks that his private jet to U.S. was cheaper than travelling on KQ

Reactions to Ruto's remarks that his private jet to U.S. was cheaper than travelling on KQ

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

KUCCPS CEO Dr. Agnes Mercy Wahome

How to check KUCCPS placement for 2023 KCSE candidates via mobile phone

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura addresses journalists in Nakuru County

Shindwe pepo mbaya - Isaac Mwaura addresses concerns about cost of Ruto's U.S. visit

President William Ruto was received by President Joe Biden at the White House on May 22, 2024

How Biden received Ruto at White House & what they discussed [Photos]

The late Kenyan mountaineer Cheruiyot Kirui

Why Cheruiyot Kirui's body could be left on Mt. Everest after tragic adventure