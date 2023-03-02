Case against China Square dropped, here's why

The goods were seized on February 16, following a complaint received from Smithmo Company Ltd, which suspected the sale of counterfeit Finder Tools within the premises.

However, the complainant wrote to ACA on February 27, requesting to withdraw the complaint against China Square.

Upon confirmation that the goods seized were sourced from the same manufacturer and international brand owner of Finder Merchandise, the complainant also requested the release of the goods.

“This request was made upon confirmation that the goods seized were sourced from the same manufacturer and international brand owner of Finder Merchandise,” the statement read.

ACA has urged members of the public to be vigilant when purchasing goods to avoid falling victim to counterfeit products.

They also encourage individuals to report any suspected cases of counterfeit products to ACA to help protect their rights and interests.

This comes a day after the Chinese Embassy in Kenya released a statement calling for the government to protect

The statement called for the creation of an inclusive and welcoming business environment.

The business hub, which stocks a variety of items, has also become a source of tension between investors and local traders in Nairobi.

“The Embassy has taken note of the recent situation on the issue of "China Square", and would like to reiterate that the Embassy supports deepening trade and investment cooperation between China and Kenya, and supports Chinese enterprises and Chinese citizens in conducting business in accordance with Kenyan laws and regulations,” the statement read.

The Embassy reiterated that its mission is to enhance China-Kenya cooperation and benefit both countries and their citizens.

The controversy surrounding the closure of China Square began after local traders in Nairobi’s markets such as Nyamakima and Kamukunji accused the business of undercutting them, asking the government for protection.

After opening in January, the store had become an overnight success after Kenyans started recommending it through TikTok where they documented their experiences.

Trade CS Moses Kuria said in a statement that he had given the go-ahead for the mall’s landlord (Kenyatta University) to buy out the lease and hand it over to the Gikomba, Nyamakima, Muthurwa & Eastleigh Traders Association.