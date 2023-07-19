The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Catholic bishops pressure Ruto to repeal Finance Act 2023

Denis Mwangi

Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops: The recently enacted Finance Act 2023 places and an unsustainable burden on already distressed citizens especially those within the low income bracket.

President William Ruto presenting a donation to Embu Catholic Bishop Paul Kariuki during a past service
President William Ruto presenting a donation to Embu Catholic Bishop Paul Kariuki during a past service

In a statement on Wednesday, July 19, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops expressed their deep concern over the disillusionment and agitation among Kenyans due to severe economic hardships and condemned acts of violence and abuse of power during demonstrations.

The KCCB appealed to President William Ruto to repeal the Finance Act 2023.

They said that the high cost of living has placed a heavy burden on individuals and families, leaving them struggling to make ends meet and maintain a decent standard of living.

They noted that basic needs have become increasingly unaffordable for many, making it challenging to access essential goods and services.

Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops addressing the media on July 19, 2023
Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops addressing the media on July 19, 2023

Additionally, stable employment opportunities are scarce, leading to financial hardships that have a cascading effect on access to education and healthcare.

"Within this background, the recently enacted Finance Act 2023 places and an unsustainable burden on already distressed citizens especially those within the low income bracket.

"We therefore ask the president to repeal the Finance Act and Institute a process that will seek to achieve the same goals within the context of the current economic context," the statement read in part.

LIVE BLOG: Day 1 of Azimio's 3 days of Maandamano

The Catholic bishops expressed their strong condemnation of police brutality that has marred recent demonstrations.

While acknowledging the presence of criminal elements among protesters who resort to violence and destruction, the bishops emphasized that the police must exercise restraint and focus on apprehending those responsible for chaos, rather than resorting to brutality against innocent citizens.

Anti riot police in Nairobi CBD
Anti riot police in Nairobi CBD

Emphasizing their commitment to upholding human rights, justice, and the rule of law, the bishops firmly asserted that the abuse of power by the police is unacceptable under any circumstance.

They conveyed a message of solidarity to those who have suffered at the hands of law enforcement officers, acknowledging the pain, trauma, and injustice experienced by the victims and their families.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

