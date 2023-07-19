The sports category has moved to a new website.

LIVE BLOG: Day 1 of Azimio's 3 days of Maandamano

Denis Mwangi

Welcome to our live blog coverage the #Maandamano protests and the launching of the Sufuria Movement on June 19.

A collage of President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga
A collage of President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga

The Maandamano has been called by the opposition, to protest against the high cost of living.

During the past protests, hundreds of traders have borne the brunt of property destruction, looting and losses occasioned by closed businesses.

This live blog will provide real-time updates, insights, and on-the-ground perspectives as the events unfold throughout the day.

Stay tuned as we closely follow the demonstrations and provide you with comprehensive coverage.

Azimio leaders are expected to unveil the Sufuria Movement in Nairobi while President William Ruto is expected to visit Narok East on a development tour.

08:17

Bonfires lit on various roads in Kisumu

08:41

Little activity in Nairobi CBD
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
08:19

Traffic unusually low on Thika Super Highway

08:08

Despite the closure of day schools in the county, students at Maweni School in Mombasa report to school as usual.

08:03

Calm noted in many parts of the country with police presence of police in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Kisii

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

