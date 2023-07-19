The Maandamano has been called by the opposition, to protest against the high cost of living.
LIVE BLOG: Day 1 of Azimio's 3 days of Maandamano
Welcome to our live blog coverage the #Maandamano protests and the launching of the Sufuria Movement on June 19.
Recommended articles
During the past protests, hundreds of traders have borne the brunt of property destruction, looting and losses occasioned by closed businesses.
This live blog will provide real-time updates, insights, and on-the-ground perspectives as the events unfold throughout the day.
Stay tuned as we closely follow the demonstrations and provide you with comprehensive coverage.
Azimio leaders are expected to unveil the Sufuria Movement in Nairobi while President William Ruto is expected to visit Narok East on a development tour.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke