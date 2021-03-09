Kenyan authorities have deported American Isaac Sturgeon who fled the country shortly after the chaos that saw former President Donald Trump's supporters vandalize the US Capitol.

Sturgeon who was wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is said to have fled to Kenya on January 24, 2021, a few days after the FBI shared his pictures on their website, calling on the public to help identify him.

He is accused of carrying a metal barricade at the Capitol and used it to push back security officers who were guarding the US Capitol, where Senators were about to confirm the Electoral College votes.

Sturgeon was deported over the weekend and handed over to the FBI as soon as they landed at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Isaac Sturgeon who is a business owner from Montana will face charges of civil disorder, engaging in physical violence and assaulting officers among other charges.