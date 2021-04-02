Kenya is among the latest countries to be included in the United Kingdom’s Covid-19 red list travel ban, over the rising cases of the novel coronavirus disease.

In a statement seen by Pulse Live, the UK said that visitors who have been in Kenya or transited through Kenya in the past 10 days will be denied entry into England.

The new directive will be effective April 9, 2021.

The UK said noted that British citizens who will come from Kenya and the other countries in the red list will be allowed entry, but will have to quarantine at government approved facilities for 10 days.

“There are new restrictions for entering the UK from Kenya. From 0400 UK time on 9 April, visitors who have been in or transited through Kenya in the previous 10 days will be refused entry into England.

British, Irish and third-country nationals with residence rights arriving from these countries will be required to quarantine in a Government-approved facility for 10 days,” said the Statement.

Kenya, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Philippines are the latest countries to be added in the red list.