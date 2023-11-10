Gachagua makes Kenya Met boss apologise over El Nino communication blunder

Kenya Meteorological Department Director David Gikungu has apologised over communication that there would be no El Nino, an update that was also given by President William Ruto.
During a press conference on Friday, November 10, Gikungu confirmed that the country was experiencing El Nino citing the earlier claims as miscommunication.
“We do apologise for the miscommunication because that was a big mistake, but we are sorry about that and moving forward, let's prepare ourselves for the enhanced rainfall as a result of the El Nino phenomenon that we are in,” he said.
Gikungu’s public apology was followed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who updated Kenyans on the government’s plan to mitigate destruction of property and loss of human life.
DP Gachagua acknowledged the severe impact of the unrelenting heavy rains that have battered more than 19 counties across the country.
The government, in collaboration with various partners, is actively engaged in mitigating the crisis and providing relief to affected areas.
Expressing gratitude to the media for its role in raising awareness, Deputy President Gachagua assured the public that the government is fully committed to addressing the challenges posed by the ongoing heavy rains.
Numerous counties, including Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Tana River, and Garissa, have witnessed the adverse effects of the excessive rainfall, leading to the cutting off of sections of vital roads and hampering access via land.
The Deputy President emphasized that efforts are underway to document the extent of the damage, including the number of missing persons, lost livestock, and destroyed property. Once verified, this data will be made public, providing a comprehensive overview of the situation.
One of the major concerns highlighted by Deputy President Gachagua is the risk of rivers breaking their banks, posing a significant threat to communities.
He urged citizens to remain vigilant and collaborate with the national emergency response committee, chaired by the government, to ensure timely and effective responses to emerging challenges.
In response to the crisis, the government has implemented a series of measures to minimize the negative impact of the heavy rains.
The Kenya Defence Forces have deployed aircraft for the evacuation of families stranded in affected areas, particularly in northern Kenya. Additionally, efforts are underway to deliver Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations to regions that have become disconnected due to road damage.
As the nation grapples with the aftermath of the heavy rains, Deputy President Gachagua affirmed the government's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens.
The collaborative efforts with various partners aim to address immediate challenges, provide relief to affected communities, and lay the groundwork for long-term recovery in the wake of this natural disaster.
