Kenya Met Department warns of week-long heavy rainfall in 7 regions

The Kenya Metereologiocal Department (KMD) has warned of intense rainfalls in several parts of the country for the week beginning November 9, 2024 to November 16, 2024.

Rainfall expected in Central Highlands, Nairobi, Western Kenya, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, South Eastern & Nprth Eeastern parts of Kenya. Isolated Heavy Rainfall likely in some areas across Kenya

High rainfall areas

Several regions expect the highest amount of rain, with totals reaching between 70 to 100 mm.

This heavy rainfall is forecasted primarily in Central and Western Kenya, including counties such as Nairobi, Kiambu, Murang'a, Nyeri, and Embu.

These areas may experience intense rain showers, potentially leading to localised flooding and disruptions.

Moderate rainfall areas

There are areas expected to receive moderate rainfall, ranging from 50 to 70 mm. Regions in Nyanza and parts of Rift Valley fall under this category.

Counties such as Kisii, Kericho, and Narok should anticipate steady rain throughout the week, which is likely to benefit agricultural activities but could also disrupt transportation in rural areas.

Light rainfall areas

Light rainfall is also expected in regions across Northeastern Kenya, covering counties like Mandera, Wajir, and Garissa, as well as Coastal regions like Kilifi and Lamu.

While these areas may experience drizzles or short rain spells, the overall impact is expected to be minimal.

Safety recommendations for Kenyans

To minimise the impacts of the anticipated rainfall, the Kenyans can take several safety measures to be safe and mitigate disruptions caused by the rain.

