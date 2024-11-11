The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenya Met Department warns of week-long heavy rainfall in 7 regions

Amos Robi

Nairobi and surrounding areas experienced heavy rain early Monday morning, with similar conditions expected throughout the week.

A photo of heavy rainfall being experienced in Nairobi
A photo of heavy rainfall being experienced in Nairobi
  • Intense rainfalls expected in several parts of Kenya
  • Highest amount of rain expected in Central and Western Kenya
  • Moderate rainfall anticipated in Nyanza and parts of Rift Valley

Recommended articles

The Kenya Metereologiocal Department (KMD) has warned of intense rainfalls in several parts of the country for the week beginning November 9, 2024 to November 16, 2024.

Rainfall expected in Central Highlands, Nairobi, Western Kenya, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, South Eastern & Nprth Eeastern parts of Kenya. Isolated Heavy Rainfall likely in some areas across Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Several regions expect the highest amount of rain, with totals reaching between 70 to 100 mm.

This heavy rainfall is forecasted primarily in Central and Western Kenya, including counties such as Nairobi, Kiambu, Murang'a, Nyeri, and Embu.

These areas may experience intense rain showers, potentially leading to localised flooding and disruptions.

Nairobi residents during rain
Nairobi residents during rain Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 5 sneaky ways morning rain affects you throughout the day

ADVERTISEMENT

There are areas expected to receive moderate rainfall, ranging from 50 to 70 mm. Regions in Nyanza and parts of Rift Valley fall under this category.

Counties such as Kisii, Kericho, and Narok should anticipate steady rain throughout the week, which is likely to benefit agricultural activities but could also disrupt transportation in rural areas.

Light rainfall is also expected in regions across Northeastern Kenya, covering counties like Mandera, Wajir, and Garissa, as well as Coastal regions like Kilifi and Lamu.

ADVERTISEMENT

While these areas may experience drizzles or short rain spells, the overall impact is expected to be minimal.

People walking in the rain
People walking in the rain People walking in the rain Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How cyclones develop & precautions to stay safe

To minimise the impacts of the anticipated rainfall, the Kenyans can take several safety measures to be safe and mitigate disruptions caused by the rain.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Stay updated with daily weather alerts and advisories.
  • Avoid crossing flooded areas on foot or by vehicle.
  • Ensure proper drainage around homes to prevent flooding.
  • Prepare for potential power interruptions, especially in high-rainfall areas.
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Benefits civil servants will enjoy in new fund, as other taxpayers deal with SHIF

Benefits civil servants will enjoy in new fund, as other taxpayers deal with SHIF

Kenyan doctor secures top position in Commonwealth Medical Association

Kenyan doctor secures top position in Commonwealth Medical Association

DCI sharpshooters dominate KDF, GSU, teams in fierce competition [Photos]

DCI sharpshooters dominate KDF, GSU, teams in fierce competition [Photos]

Haiti Prime Minister sacked after only 6 months

Haiti Prime Minister sacked after only 6 months

Water CS issues advice after Kenya Met Dept forecasts rain in 35 counties

Water CS issues advice after Kenya Met Dept forecasts rain in 35 counties

Kenya Met Department warns of week-long heavy rainfall in 7 regions

Kenya Met Department warns of week-long heavy rainfall in 7 regions

High Court vindicated me - Gachagua celebrates ruling despite impeachment

High Court vindicated me - Gachagua celebrates ruling despite impeachment

KCSE candidate stabbed to death by colleague at Shiners Boys High School

KCSE candidate stabbed to death by colleague at Shiners Boys High School

Kasmuel McOure reveals his next assignment after officially joining ODM party

Kasmuel McOure reveals his next assignment after officially joining ODM party

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Collage of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Can Africans living in U.S. vote in Kamala vs Trump presidential election?

Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Eric Mugaa during the launch of the Water Resources Authority’s 5th Generation Strategic Plan (2023-2027) in Nairobi.

Gov't turns to smart water metres that could cost Sh15,000 each [Photo]

Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley

History made as Kenyan wins state election with impressive 64.78% votes [Biography]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years to represent President William Ruto in Botswana

DP Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years on special assignment by Ruto