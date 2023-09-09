In a notice released on Saturday, September 9, Kenya Power informed its customers that the prepaid vending system will be unavailable during a scheduled maintenance period.
Kenya Power announces temporary shutdown of prepaid token vending system
Kenya Power has issued a customer alert regarding the temporary shutdown of its prepaid vending system for essential maintenance.
The maintenance is set to begin at 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, and will conclude at 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
During this maintenance window, customers will not be able to purchase electricity tokens through the prepaid Paybill number 888880 or Airtel Money.
This means that prepaid customers are encouraged to plan their electricity token purchases accordingly to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity during this brief period.
Kenya Power expressed regret for any inconvenience this temporary shutdown may cause its customers and assured them that maintenance is essential to further enhance their services.
Electricity plays a vital role in the daily lives of Kenyan citizens, from households to businesses, and any interruptions, even brief ones, can have a huge impact.
Kenya Power urged its customers to reach out to its customer service team for any urgent inquiries or assistance during the maintenance period.
