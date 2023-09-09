Kenya Power announces temporary shutdown of prepaid token vending system

The maintenance is set to begin at 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, and will conclude at 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

During this maintenance window, customers will not be able to purchase electricity tokens through the prepaid Paybill number 888880 or Airtel Money.

A person using a pre-paid electricity metre Pulse Live Kenya

This means that prepaid customers are encouraged to plan their electricity token purchases accordingly to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity during this brief period.

Kenya Power expressed regret for any inconvenience this temporary shutdown may cause its customers and assured them that maintenance is essential to further enhance their services.

Electricity plays a vital role in the daily lives of Kenyan citizens, from households to businesses, and any interruptions, even brief ones, can have a huge impact.

