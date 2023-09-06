You can boil githeri with Sh20 electricity - Kenya Power boss advises Kenyans

Speaking on NTV, Siror confidently asserted that one can cook the traditional Kenyan dish, 'githeri,' using only Sh20 worth of electricity. His statements have sparked a discussion on the cost-effectiveness of electric cooking in Kenya.

"You can cook githeri with S4h20 worth of electricity. The perception that using electricity to cook is expensive is not a reality," Sirori said.

Furthermore, Siror backed his claims with a commitment to demonstrate the feasibility of affordable electric cooking.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are willing to demonstrate and prove to all our consumers that cooking with electricity is not costly," he added.

Kenya Power CEO & MD Joseph Siror speaks during the Kenya Power Grid Conference on June 8, 2023 Kenya Power CEO & MD Joseph Siror speaks during the Kenya Power Grid Conference on June 8, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Siror also emphasised the environmental benefits of using electricity for cooking. He pointed out that electric cooking contributes to cleaner energy emissions, aligning with Kenya's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

Additionally, increased electricity consumption for cooking could potentially boost Kenya Power's electricity sales, benefiting both the company and the nation's energy sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Siror's statements have sparked mixed reactions among Kenyan netizens, with some expressing scepticism about the affordability of electric cooking.

Kenya Power Chief Executive Officer Joseph Siror during an interview on Spice FM Kenya Power Chief Executive Officer Joseph Siror during an interview on Spice FM Pulse Live Kenya

Why Kenyan Power stopped providing detailed breakdowns of pre-paid bills via SMS

In a previous interview, Siror also explained KPLC's decision to discontinue providing detailed breakdowns of pre-paid bills via SMS. He attributed this change to the preferences of Kenyan consumers.

"We live in a democratic country, and there are those who are bothered by too much information; they just want to know how much is my bill. Other detailed information is available, and you can get it from our portal," Sirori said.

ADVERTISEMENT