The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

You can boil githeri with Sh20 electricity - Kenya Power boss advises Kenyans

Amos Robi

Siror said it is possible to boil githeri using Sh20 worth of electricity as he advocated for the use of electricity in cooking

Kenya Power CEO and MD Joseph Siror
Kenya Power CEO and MD Joseph Siror

Joseph Siror, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC), has challenged the belief that cooking with electricity is an expensive endeavour.

Recommended articles

Speaking on NTV, Siror confidently asserted that one can cook the traditional Kenyan dish, 'githeri,' using only Sh20 worth of electricity. His statements have sparked a discussion on the cost-effectiveness of electric cooking in Kenya.

"You can cook githeri with S4h20 worth of electricity. The perception that using electricity to cook is expensive is not a reality," Sirori said.

Furthermore, Siror backed his claims with a commitment to demonstrate the feasibility of affordable electric cooking.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are willing to demonstrate and prove to all our consumers that cooking with electricity is not costly," he added.

Kenya Power CEO & MD Joseph Siror speaks during the Kenya Power Grid Conference on June 8, 2023 Kenya Power CEO & MD Joseph Siror speaks during the Kenya Power Grid Conference on June 8, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: MPs plot scrapping of Kenya Power monopoly

Siror also emphasised the environmental benefits of using electricity for cooking. He pointed out that electric cooking contributes to cleaner energy emissions, aligning with Kenya's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

Additionally, increased electricity consumption for cooking could potentially boost Kenya Power's electricity sales, benefiting both the company and the nation's energy sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Siror's statements have sparked mixed reactions among Kenyan netizens, with some expressing scepticism about the affordability of electric cooking.

Kenya Power Chief Executive Officer Joseph Siror during an interview on Spice FM Kenya Power Chief Executive Officer Joseph Siror during an interview on Spice FM Pulse Live Kenya

In a previous interview, Siror also explained KPLC's decision to discontinue providing detailed breakdowns of pre-paid bills via SMS. He attributed this change to the preferences of Kenyan consumers.

"We live in a democratic country, and there are those who are bothered by too much information; they just want to know how much is my bill. Other detailed information is available, and you can get it from our portal," Sirori said.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Ndindi Nyoro splashes millions on more Kenya Power shares

Siror noted that the company is investing to back up the power grid to avoid instances such as nationwide blackouts.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Most African youths prefer democracy, but some are okay with military taking over

Most African youths prefer democracy, but some are okay with military taking over

Two African countries have emerged as the most crypto-savvy countries in the world

Two African countries have emerged as the most crypto-savvy countries in the world

5 critical minerals needed for clean energy, which Africa has in abundance

5 critical minerals needed for clean energy, which Africa has in abundance

You can boil githeri with Sh20 electricity - Kenya Power boss advises Kenyans

You can boil githeri with Sh20 electricity - Kenya Power boss advises Kenyans

Zambia and Indian company; Vedanta, settle dispute over a copper mine without court intervention

Zambia and Indian company; Vedanta, settle dispute over a copper mine without court intervention

Kenya records a timid economic recovery for the first time in six months - PMI

Kenya records a timid economic recovery for the first time in six months - PMI

As Nigeria awaits election tribunal ruling, here are African countries where tribunals altered electoral outcomes

As Nigeria awaits election tribunal ruling, here are African countries where tribunals altered electoral outcomes

Europe claims to be altering its priority in Africa from resource exploitation to sustainability

Europe claims to be altering its priority in Africa from resource exploitation to sustainability

BRICS's impact on East Africa extends beyond mere economics with its surge in weapons trade

BRICS's impact on East Africa extends beyond mere economics with its surge in weapons trade

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto

Kenyans hit by 2nd round of taxes from Finance Act 2023

Haco Industries Managing Director Mary-Ann Musangi

Kirubi's daughter leaves Sidian Bank as husband prepares for CBK post

Jaswant Singh Rai

Jaswant Singh Rai's Biography: Late father’s multi-million empire, investments in Uganda and family

Pulse Kenya Announces the Third Edition of Pulse Influencer Awards

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 enters voting phase